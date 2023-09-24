Critics Slam Johnny Depp, Actor’s Return To ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Actor Johnny Depp may be making a comeback, but many critics think he should’ve just stayed away.

Johnny Depp began his acting career in the early 1980s, appearing in various television series, including 21 Jump Street (1987-1990), which brought him recognition as a teen idol. However, Depp was determined to avoid being typecast and sought out roles that allowed him to showcase his acting range.

One of the defining aspects of Johnny Depp’s career has been his collaborations with acclaimed director Tim Burton. Their partnership began with Edward Scissorhands (1990), where Depp portrayed the titular character, a lonely and misunderstood artificial man with scissors for hands. This film marked the beginning of Depp’s reputation for playing eccentric and complex characters.

Depp’s most iconic role is undoubtedly that of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, which began with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) and continued with several sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011). Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow was groundbreaking. He brought a unique blend of humor, charm, and unpredictability to the character, turning him into a pop culture phenomenon. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and he became synonymous with the franchise.

Throughout his career, Depp has taken on a wide range of roles, from the enigmatic Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) to the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger in Black Mass (2015). He has also been a part of several other Disney projects, including Rango (2011) and The Lone Ranger (2013).

Despite his immense talent and success, Johnny Depp’s career has not been without challenges. He faced personal and legal troubles, including a highly publicized legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which had repercussions on his career and public image. The two went through a defamation trial that saw Depp awarded as the big victor, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being divided on what they want to see the actor do next, if anything.

While Depp has enormous support from a legion of fans, he also isn’t without his critics. Thousands of fans have pressured Disney to allow the actor to return to Pirates of the Caribbean. Though the pressure is immense, Disney has reportedly moved forward with scripts that don’t have anything to do with Captain Jack Sparrow, including one script that the writer described as “weird.” Names to replace Depp have included star-studded celebrities like Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson, but nothing has been confirmed on this front.

Though fans are still waiting to see what may happen for Depp in the future, it seems that many of his critics have come out in full force for his newest movie, Jeanne Du Barry, an independent film that is receiving just a 51% approval rating by critics on the platform.

“It’s hard to say that Depp’s performance justifies the fuss, because the movie’s all about Jeanne, not Louis; we see him through her eyes, and he spends much of the movie lounging in opulent settings without really doing much,” The Wrap’s Steve Pond said.

Some of the comments have indicated that they don’t want to see Depp in his current in any other film, which would include Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp is subdued to the point where he’s barely conscious,” BBC’s Nicholas Barber said.

It should not be surprising that critical consensus is essentially split down the middle. Depp’s return to the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year was met with much backlash– and praise– depending on who you talked to, and it’s clear that there simply aren’t many more polarizing people than Johnny Depp right now, at least in terms of the battlelines drawn between fans and critics.

Though we’ll have to wait and see if Depp gets the call to return to play Captain Jack Sparrow– and if he even picks up– it seems that his first return isn’t going to be well-received.

Do you want Johnny Depp to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, or do you want Disney to start fresh?