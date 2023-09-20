Every Movie Johnny Depp Has Ever Appeared In

Johnny Depp – the name itself conjures up images of eccentric characters, breathtaking performances, and a cinematic journey like no other. Over the decades, this enigmatic actor has graced our screens with a range of roles that span from quirky to downright bizarre.



With a career that has spanned over three decades, Johnny Depp’s characters, as well as the talent himself, have become an indelible part of Hollywood’s history. Starring in over 60 films, Johnny Depp’s resume is too extensive to recreate in this article. However, we are excited to take a nostalgic trip through time to explore some of Depp’s most popular films!

Classics We Can Never Forget

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Johnny Depp made his film debut in this iconic horror classic as Glen Lantz. Though he met a rather gruesome end, his appearance in this film marked the beginning of an illustrious career that would eventually make him a household name.

Platoon (1986)

Depp’s breakthrough role came in Oliver Stone’s Platoon where he portrayed Private Gator Lerner. This gritty war film set the stage for his future success and showcased his acting prowess.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Collaborating with director Tim Burton for the first time, 90s Johnny Depp played the eccentric character Edward Scissorhands, a gentle and misunderstood soul with scissors for hands. This whimsical, gothic fairy tale remains one of Depp’s most iconic roles.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

In Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp played his arguably most beloved character, Caption Jack Sparrow. As the first installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Depp’s portrayal of the charmingly unique pirate earned him an Academy Award nomination and a permanent place in cinematic history.

Finding Neverland (2004)

In this touching biographical drama, Johnny Depp took on the role of J.M. Barrie, the author of Peter Pan. His heartfelt performance earned him yet another Academy Award nomination, further proving his versatility as an actor.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

We couldn’t leave this 2007 wonder off Johnny Depp’s movie list! Teaming up with Tim Burton once again, Depp gave a mesmerizing performance as Sweeney Todd, a vengeful barber with a penchant for turning his victims into meat pies. This musical thriller showcased his ability to tackle complex characters and sing with haunting precision.

Public Enemies (2009)

Depp’s portrayal of notorious bank robber John Dillinger in this crime drama solidified his status as a Hollywood legend. His charisma and intensity brought Dillinger’s character to life, captivating audiences worldwide.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

In this reimagining of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, Johnny Depp played the Mad Hatter, a role tailor-made for his eccentricity. His collaboration with Tim Burton once more proved to be a match made in cinematic heaven.

Rango (2011)

While Depp’s face might not have been on screen, his voice was front and center in this animated gem, and it definitely earns a spot on our Johnny Depp movie list. He lent his distinctive vocals to the quirky character, a chameleon trying to find his identity in a wild western town.

Black Mass (2015)

Depp’s transformation into the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger was nothing short of remarkable. His chilling performance in this crime drama earned him widespread acclaim and showcased his commitment to his craft.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Depp joined the wizarding world of J.K. Rowling’s creation as Gellert Grindelwald, a dark and powerful wizard. His presence added a layer of intrigue to the Fantastic Beasts series, leaving fans eager for more.

Unconventional Films for Unconventional Talent

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

In this star-studded adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, Depp played Ratchett, a murder victim with a shady past. This Johnny Depp character in this ensemble cast demonstrated his ability to shine even in a supporting capacity.

Waiting for the Barbarians (2019)

Based on the novel by J.M. Coetzee, Depp portrayed the sinister Colonel Joll. The film allowed him to showcase his versatility in a challenging and thought-provoking role.

Minamata (2020)

In this powerful drama, Johnny Depp played W. Eugene Smith, a photojournalist documenting the devastating effects of mercury poisoning in Minamata, Japan. The film showcased his dedication to shedding light on important social issues.

Johnny Depp’s filmography is a testament to his exceptional talent and willingness to take on diverse and challenging roles. From swashbuckling pirates to whimsical characters, from real-life gangsters to iconic literary figures, Depp has demonstrated his ability to inhabit a wide array of characters and genres.

What’s your favorite film from our Johnny Depp movie list, and which character left the most lasting impression on you? Feel free to share your thoughts and memories in the comments below!