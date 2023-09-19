The Strange Relationship of Johnny Depp and Nicolas Cage: A History

You likely couldn’t go anywhere without everyone knowing the name Johnny Depp. That is especially true in the last few years, as he was embroiled in a deep defamation case trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. However, before he was a megastar, Nicolas Cage introduced him to the world of acting.

Depp initially came into the Hollywood scene a much younger man with his eyes set on the glamour of being a rock star. He had originally been heavy into the music scene in Florida, playing guitar in a band called The Kids. Though he wanted to be known as a musician, The Kids would break up in the 1980s, resulting in the actor heading to Hollywood.

While in Los Angeles, Johnny Depp would be introduced to Nicolas Cage through his then-wife, Lori Anne Allison, the sister of the bassist in his band. Allison knew Nicolas Cage, and she introduced Cage to Depp one night. Though Depp was in a brand-new world, Cage had seen something in him and told him that he had an innate ability for acting. Based on this recommendation, Depp would quickly land an agent and his first role.

During an interview with radio station KLOS, Depp recalled his start in acting was a way “to pay the rent for a minute.” Depp also stated that Nicolas Cage pointed him to the agent representing him.

While in Los Angeles, Johnny Depp would land his first audition for the Wes Craven horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). Depp was only 21 then, and Craven’s teenage daughter strangely gave Depp his big Hollywood break. Craven reportedly quizzed his daughter on who should get the “dreamy boyfriend” role, with her landing on Depp.

Cage recalled meeting Depp in an interview in 2008, where he stated that they had been playing Monopoly and suggested that Depp take up acting. According to Cage:

“I met Johnny many years ago. He was a guitar player and had come to Los Angeles from Florida. We had a mutual friend and we were just playing Monopoly one day. I told him he ought to try acting so I introduced him to my agent and the next day he got his first audition and got the part. I can’t really take credit for it. I was just one small step in his whole career, but that’s just how it happened. It was simple.”

When Depp landed his first role in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Nicolas Cage became a household name. He had already starred in classics like Birdy (1984), Rumble Fish (1983), and The Cotton Club (1984). Cage was facing his own Hollywood breakout, and placing some faith in Depp surely counted for something.

Johnny Depp would follow A Nightmare on Elm Street with Platoon (1986), Cry-Baby (1990), and 21 Jump Street for three years on TV. He also began his long-time collaboration with Tim Burton in 1990 with Edward Scissorhands. One might say that without the chance meeting of running into Nicolas Cage, his career might not have ever begun.

Despite Cage not taking any credit for Johnny Depp, he guided him right into superstardom. This is a fact that Depp never forgot, which he would try to return in kind many years later.

People might remember that Nicolas Cage began to act in many straight-to-video movies, which seemed odd given he was a monstrously famous actor through the 1990s and 2000s. This was reportedly due to Cage’s spending habits and investing in many properties that crashed in the States between 2007 and 2008.

According to a report from CNBC, Cage had squandered away most of his $150 million fortune with multiple property purchases like a $3 million island in the Bahamas and the famous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans for another $3.3 million. When the housing market crashed, Cage had his back against the wall and owed the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes.

Cage had been quiet about this fact and finally confirmed to Deadline in April that he had taken “crummy” roles to pay back the debt he owed from the real estate market crashing. He did state that he “never phoned it in,” meaning he cared about every role he was given.

Though Cage was up against the wall, he was given a substantial offer by longtime friend Johnny Depp. Depp had apparently caught wind of his friend’s financial troubles and offered to help Cage out. According to reports in 2009, Depp “basically told [Cage] not to worry and he’d help him and sort everything out […] Johnny feels he owes his career to Nic and now wants to repay him — if Nic agrees.”

Nicolas Cage said no to the offer and got himself out of debt by taking roles that might have seemed far beneath his capabilities, but it led to a renaissance for the man.

Though Cage has refuted the claim that he started Johnny Depp on his journey, Depp feels he owes him a life of gratitude. He even attempted to help Cage out of the millions of dollars he was in debt. That is some friend. Even though the pair have been linked in a bizarre way, they have sadly never acted together in a film.

Both Cage and Depp are going through a comeback of sorts, and we think it’s time for them to finally appear in a film together. That film would likely make a ton of money, considering how they are both beloved and are engaging in big Hollywood comebacks.

