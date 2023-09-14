Johnny Depp Doesn’t Have a “Decadent Lifestyle,” Does Live on Private Island

Johnny Depp has a reputation for hard-partying behavior and being one of the world’s biggest movie stars, but he wants you to know there’s nothing “decadent” about it, even if he does live on a private island in the Bahamas.

The frontman of the Hollywood Vampires (the rock band including Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Steve Perry) has weathered numerous accusations in the last several years, including allegations of domestic abuse from former partner Amber Heard, bizarre affectations like purchasing an entire French village and spending as much as $30,000 a month on wine.

Despite all that, the former (and maybe future) Pirates of the Caribbean star feels that he lives a life of “simplicity” and does not have the kind of rock-star life that many might envision him.

Johnny Depp and Public Attention

Johnny Depp has been a fixture of tabloid attention and public fascination since his breakout role in the 1980s police drama series 21 Jump Street, and it appears that has had an effect on him.

Throughout the 1990s, Johnny Depp was best known for his frequent collaborations with director Tim Burton and became something of an indie film darling from movies like Edward Scissorhands (1990) and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993).

By the turn of the millennium, Johnny Depp had become a full-fledged global superstar after the success of Sleepy Hollow (1999) and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His performance as Captain Jack Sparrow instantly became a career-defining turn and led to work in other franchises like Fantastic Beasts and Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot series.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Then came the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which both of the estranged spouses sued each other for millions. Ultimately, the trial was seen as a win for Depp, who was awarded significantly more in damages than the Aquaman actress.

However, the defamation trial took a toll on both of the actors’ careers. Since the trial, both have only appeared in much smaller-scale film work and largely kept out of the public eye.

Following his performance as French King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry (which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival), Johnny Depp seems tentative about re-emerging into fame, perhaps in part due to his ongoing health issues.

Depp recently starred in a new advertisement as part of his record-breaking collaboration with Dior and, in interviews, indicates that he is cautious of the spotlight.

Johnny Depp Non-Decadent Private Island

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Johnny Depp says that the only place he truly feels comfortable is the private island he purchased for a reported $3.6 million in 2004.

Depp says, “Where I feel the most myself in this world, and where I go to feel absolutely normal, I suppose, is my place in the Bahamas, because it’s an island and nobody’s looking at me. You’ve got to have some sanctuary, a safe place where you can escape the scrutiny and the interest of others, a place where you can just sit on a beach, read, paint, meditate or whatever, that’s freedom to me. That’s the only real freedom.”

That seems reasonably fair, considering that the actor has spent much of his life in the spotlight. However, he does go on to say, “The thing that intrigues me most is the most basic, the simplest way of living.

Johnny Depp also said, “I don’t have a decadent lifestyle. Yes, everything boils down to real simplicity for me. When you’re on the island, you’re not at some swanky hotel. It doesn’t look like the Four Seasons or anything. It should look like what it is. It should look like a simple island house. Nothing grand, nothing. Just simplicity.”

It would probably strike most people as not exactly “real simplicity” to live on a 45-acre private Caribbean island where no one looks at you, but then again, Johnny Depp is not most people.

Do you think Johnny Depp lives a simple life? Do his claims about a “decadent lifestyle” seem opposed to his public image? Let us know in the comments below!