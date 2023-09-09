Johnny Depp Kisses Social Media Influencer After She “Saved His Life”

Johnny Depp has certainly had a rough go as of late. The actor who has been known for so many iconic roles from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to the iconic Edward Scissorhands film, to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, to Coraline, and even hit start on the hit series 21 Jump Street.

Johnny Depp has been in the spotlight more than usual over the past few years as he and his ex-wife Amber Heard have been battling against each other in a lawsuit that defamed Depp, alleging he was abusive towards the Aquaman star. Heard recorded moments of arguments with Depp, showing him yelling, hitting cabinets, and consuming alcohol. Heard stated that Depp had pulled her hair, thrown her down, bruised her back, and more. Of course, we know now that Johnny Depp was proven to be innocent, making Heard out to be the liar.

Heard may not have won legally, but she certainly won in destroying Depp’s career. As we mentioned, Johnny Depp’s largest franchise is Pirates of the Caribbean, where he plays the swashbuckling, rum drinking, Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp began the franchise with Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), alongside co-stars Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightly. The film was a huge box-office success—it grossed $654.3 million.

That lead to several more films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Although some actors did not stick it out through the entire series, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow has remained the leading character for years.

Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become iconic both on screen, as well as in the Disney parks, including the addition of the Johnny Depp look-alike animatronic on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Magic Kingdom in Florida, Disneyland in California and Disneyland Paris. Additionally, Sparrow is included in the mind-boggling advancements of Shanghai’s version which draws heavily from the franchise. At Disney World, Jack Sparrow is not only in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, but currently has a meet and greet set up across from the ride in Adventureland.

But, Disney did make the decision to remove Mr. Depp from the franchise during the allegation period of Depp’s trail, booting him from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which currently has a script being written. He also lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise which is a spin-off from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter IP.

That being said, Depp is certainly doing well financially; not only does he have his own island, but even as Johnny Depp was rejected by Hollywood, Dior chose to stick by him and re-signed him for an astonishing $20 million contract. For comparison, the company pays Twilight series actor Robert Pattinson $12 million and Brad Pitt a mere $7 million for similar fragrance deals. Read more on that here.

Depp’s health, on the other hand, is not doing as well.

Now, the film star’s health seems to still be negatively impacted by his substance abuse illness, which happened when he collapsed in a Hungarian hotel. This resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest.

As we reported, the band Hollywood Vampires noted that they were extremely sorry for not showing up before their fans who had already bought tickets. “The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events and hopes to return when schedules permit.”

It seems that Johnny Depp’s health was reportedly severely impacted, which caused the show to be cancelled. Sources declared that Depp was over-excited; he couldn’t even leave the hotel. A doctor was called to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star.” As we now know, Depp’s illness was due to a relapse of substance abuse — an issue commonly brought up during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Aquaman 2018) lawsuit.

Recently, he had been seen walking with both a cane and crutches as of late, showing he is unable to walk unassisted after falling while under the influence.

Depp stated that the trial with Heard sparked a very “dark” and “confusing” time in his life, which has slightly carried itself out through to now.

On a recent note, TikTok influencer Danielle Dell’Olio mentioned how Johnny Depp was grateful to her during a meet and greet. Depp told the TikToker that she “saved his life”.

Fandom Wire noted, “the story behind this originated after Dell’Olio sat in the courtroom during the Depp vs. Heard trial and posted daily updates on her podcast and TikTok, and supported the 60-year-old throughout without judgment.”

Danielle Dell’Olio had been providing inside information and observations on her podcast and TikTok, regarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial. She was later featured in the Netflix docuseries Depp v. Heard for her commentary on the trial.

Dell’Olio went to a recent Hollywood Vampires’ meet and greet, where Johnny Depp knew exactly who she was. The influencer said, “he seemed to know exactly who I was. He thanked me, and he thanked all of us who were in the social media sphere”. She added, “He said, ‘You all don’t even know me, and you saved my life. You saved my life. And I’m so grateful to you all. I’ll be forever grateful to you. And he’s like, ‘You didn’t even have to do that.’ And he gave me the biggest hug. Biggest kiss on the cheek. And he’s just so genuine”.

Depp received excessive support during the trial from fans, and it seems that that love did not go unnoticed by the star.

Depp’s fans have rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

