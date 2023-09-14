“I Will Forever Be in Their Debt” Johnny Depp Reveals Who Stayed Loyal During Trial

After all of the chaos and turmoil of the Amber Heard trials, Johnny Depp revealed who stuck around for the actors when everyone else left him behind.

Johnny Depp is one of the most beloved actors of all time. A three-time Academy Award nominee for Best Actor, Depp has created numerous iconic characters throughout his career, including Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), and Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).

He has also starred in numerous other Tim Burton projects, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999), often alongside Winona Ryder or Helena Bonham Carter.

Unfortunately, his career dramatically changed after his divorce from actor Amber Heard. The legal proceedings between the former couple became international news and resulted in multiple defamation trials and massive adverse public reactions toward both parties.

With the trials behind him, Depp is more inclined to leave Hollywood behind and sing and play guitar alongside Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen in their band Hollywood Vampires. That being said, Johnny Depp did reveal which company has remained by his side in the most tumultuous time of his life. And he is forever grateful for it.

Johnny Depp Considers This Company a “Real Class Act”

During the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, most companies associated with Depp, including Warner Bros. and Disney, wholly severed ties with the actor due to the controversy. However, one company stood by the Finding Neverland (2004) actor: luxury fashion brand Dior.

In an interview with the Style section of the South China Morning Post, Depp spoke about his relationship with Dior and how much it meant to him. “They stuck with me through every single second, and that ups the stakes quite a lot for me: they trusted me, they believed in me, and they continued. That gesture is so noble and so rare.”

Depp continued, “I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact that Dior has, I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down.”

Johnny Depp then revealed that the loyalty now goes both ways. “I will forever be in their debt; I will forever be loyal. They are … man, it’s Dior! Of course, they’re a class act, but they’re actually truly a class act. I mean, that’s strength, that’s class, that’s brave, it’s courageous. Dior will always mean much more to me than just Sauvage.”

Depp has since lived up to his promise, having since re-signed as the official spokesperson for Dior Sauvage. And whether you side with Amber Heard or Johnny Depp, you cannot deny that it is nice that he has found a company with which he feels a true connection.

Do you think more companies should have remained loyal to Johnny Depp? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!