Amber Heard's Tiny Role in 'Aquaman 2' Confirmed by Trailer

Amber Heard as Mera in 'Aquaman'

Credit: Warner Bros.

Before Amber Heard took on Johnny Depp in the defamation trial, she all but named the man as her abuser. Plenty believed that she was lying, leading to a petition online to have her removed from Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom). As it stands, the petition has 4.6 million signatures. Heard admitted in court that the trial proceedings and her torrid relationship with Depp led to her role in the sequel being cut down to practically nothing. While that rumor has never been substantiated, a screenshot from the released trailer might have proven this to be true.

The May and June of 2022 trial showcased Depp and Heard’s personal life being broadcast to the world. She exclaimed that he abused her for years while they were together, and Depp sued for defamation, claiming that was not true at all. Due to these claims, Depp would eventually win, but not before being cast out from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

Fans of Johnny Depp believed it was only fair that Amber Heard suffer a similar fate, which would be for her to be removed from Aquaman 2 entirely. There had been rumors that reshoots took place, with director James Wan all but removing Heard from the film.

Heard explained that her public image and the court proceedings with Depp led to her role in Aquaman being reduced to practically nothing. Though the trial occurred a year ago, James Wan finally responded to these claims yesterday. The director stated that the sequel was never about Mera (Heard’s character) but more about Arthur and Orm.

Despite him finally addressing the rumors that Amber Heard has not been cut from the movie, the trailer paints a different story.

Amber Heard Barely Shown In ‘Aquaman 2’ Trailer

Per @FilmUpdates:

Amber Heard in ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’

Film Updates nabbed a screenshot of the small role that Amber Heard will be given in Aquaman 2. While the trailer showcased and proved Wan’s comments about the movie following Arthur and Orm’s journey together, Heard was absent from the trailer, apart from the above moment.

It appears Heard’s Mera is trapped in some sort of prison. James Wan might have stated that he never intended to use Mera as a central figure, but she might also not appear in the film for much time. She could be locked away while Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) takes on Atlantis, which effectively removes her from the equation altogether.

Amber Heard stated in court that her role in the sequel being cut down to nothing might have just been proven true through this Aquaman 2 trailer. She is a nonfactor in the trailer, as she is shown just one time. The small moment she is shown also indicates that she is imprisoned and cannot get out.

Fans may have flocked to the petition to get her removed from the film, but it appears James Wan engaged in reshoots and did the next best thing by nearly cutting her out of the movie entirely.

Amber Heard as Mera (L) and Jason Momoa as Aquaman (R) in 'Aquaman'
Credit: Warner Bros.

We certainly don’t know how big or small her role is, but everyone will know when Aquaman 2 drops on December 20. The film will be the final DCEU title and lead to the big James Gunn DCU reset. Gunn likely does not want to deal with the drama that Amber Heard has brought to the franchise and will not allow her or another sequel to happen.

What do you think of Amber Heard appearing cut out of Aquaman 2?

 

