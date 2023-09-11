Elon Musk Says Dating Amber Heard Was “Hellacious”

In his biography, Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, Elon Musk reveals what it was like to date Amber Heard during her trial with Johnny Depp. Needless to say, it was brutal.

It seems that Elon Musk has always been in the news for the wrong reason. Whether it’s a failed rocket launch through SpaceX, breaking an unbreakable truck from Tesla Motors during a live stream, or running the social media platform Twitter (now known as X) into the ground, Musk has quickly become one of the most hated people on the internet.

However, it turns out that Musk has been the home to drama longer than we could have imagined. It turns out that during the notorious Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, the Tesla CEO was actually dating the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) actress. He goes into deep detail about the experience in his new biography released today.

Dating Amber Heard Left Elon Musk in a “Deep Vortex” of Depression

A few years ago, it seemed that the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trials were all that anyone could talk about. No one could look away as the Academy Award-nominated actor and Aquaman (2018) star ripped into each other, leading to a defamation trial and even a Netflix documentary.

But many people forget that near the beginning of this process after Heard had divorced the actor known for his work with Tim Burton, she briefly dated Elon Musk during the summer of 2018. And it wound up brutal for both parties.

In his biography, Musk describes his mental state as going “through periods when he oscillated between depression, stupor, giddiness, and manic energy.” In one moment, he’d be wildly in love with Heard. In another, he’d challenge Captain Jack Sparrow to a cage fight.

According to the author, Walter Isaacson, this mental state was due to familial issues and his relationship with Heard. Musk said that this period was the most “hellacious” time of his life. Isaacson even claims that Heard “drew [Musk] into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced a deep-seated pain that lingers to this day. … His brother and friends hated her with a passion.”

What’s especially strange about this is that Amber Heard seems to disagree with Musk. After they broke up in 2018, the actress stated to the Hollywood Reporter, “Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values—intellectual curiosity, ideas, and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him.” However, this could have easily changed over time.

As you’d expect with Musk, the details get weirder and weirder, going so far as to claim that Heard would dress up as Mercy from the video game Overwatch (2016) in order to roleplay with Musk while she was filming Aquaman on location with Jason Momoa. There’s a visual for you.

In the end, there’s really no telling how much of this is accurate, as Elon Musk has been known to elaborate in the past. It seems that this was a turbulent period of time for every person involved. Hopefully, they have been able to move on and find some kind of happiness.

Do you believe what Elon Musk said? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!