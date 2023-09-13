Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Role Officially Cut Short

Despite several court trials and a divorce from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard won’t be making much from appearing in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

When Johnny Depp lost his role as Jack Sparrow and as Grindelwald, fans were outraged. It all began when Depp lost a libel suit against Heard in the UK over Heard calling Depp a “wifebeater,” but that’s not where the story ends. Depp took Heard to court again for a defamation trial in Virginia over how the situation had hurt his career, and things got ugly. She claimed that the public outrage over their breakup actually caused her role to be shortened.

While fans thought that Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to cut ties with the actress, James Wan shares something else. Apparently, Amber Heard wasn’t meant to have a big role after all. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman sequel may have been planned to have Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in it, but the director confirms that the movie is really about Orm and Arthur Curry working together to stop Black Manta with an ancient evil he now controls.

Aquaman (2018) was a romance action movie everyone wanted to see, but Aquaman 2 was about the two brothers working together. James Wan shares how this was always the plan and how he told the cast from the very start that’s what he had planned to do, according to Entertainment Weekly:

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

This is also the last DC movie before James Gunn’s reboot is finalized. Blue Beetle (2023), The Flash (2023) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) was the last few movies of the old DC regime to release, and it shows how a disconnected franchise can lead to many terrible projects. Gunn plans to help reintroduce the iconic characters in a new, fun way, but that means that some actors will stay and some will go.

Aquaman’s future is truly a mystery. It’s hard to say what will happen to Jason Momoa in the DCU because it seems like the actor wants to keep the role, but Gunn hasn’t confirmed if he will continue to star as the super hero. Amber Heard’s Mera, on the other hand, will probably be recast, which makes a lot of sense because she won’t be helping DC if she continues to appear and play the role after the reboot. Aquaman 2 is still slated to release this December despite having no trailers released so far. This is the first time a movie has failed to have trailers hype fans before it releases because the first one will be released a few months before the theatrical release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 20th in theaters.

