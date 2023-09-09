Timothee Chalamet Reportedly Joining DCU’s Batman For Iconic Role

James Gunn‘s DCU might be getting Timothee Chalamet for an exciting role that fans might not expect in the next Batman movie.

After a few years of disastrous DCEU movies, it’s clear that Gunn’s reboot can’t come soon enough. Superman: Legacy (2025) might be set a few years ago, but the reboot will have something for everyone. Fans of the animated DC projects can expect future movies to have more super heroes appearing in the projects to make the universe feel more lived in while focusing on telling the right story with Superman.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will be the DCU’s Clark Kent and Lois Lane, with fans excited to see who will return or be replaced in the new reboot. Batman will be played by someone other than Ben Affleck, and while fans have their choices with who should be the Caped Crusader, Timothee Chalamet’s name has already appeared to be attached to the upcoming movie Brave and the Bold.

Fans know that DC is taking a new turn with Batman in live-action, confirming that Batman will be working with Robin in the DCU, and one source shares the rumor that Chalamet will be starring as Robin:

Timothee Chalamet is rumored to play Robin in the upcoming Batman movie.

Timothee Chalamet is rumored to play Robin in the upcoming Batman movie. pic.twitter.com/i9pFYGDk6F — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 8, 2023

Some might think that Chalamet could be starring as Damian Wayne, but the actor is probably too old to star in that version of Robin, with the actor likely to appear as Dick Grayson/Nightwing. One thing the DCU could be doing is showing a Batman who has been the Dark Knight for a while, and one great way to do that already shows Nightwing in action to prove that Batman and Robin have been a thing in the past and with Damian Wayne, it’s a new version of that duo for Bruce Wayne to master as a father and mentor.

It’s also entirely possible that this rumor might not come true because, due to the strikes, Chalamet could back out from being Robin, and another actor could take his place. If Chalamet were starring as Damian Wayne, it would be hard for fans to believe that Robin was a little teenager with a full-grown man starring as him. Andy Muschetti’s Brave and the Bold has a lot of potential to please fans because Batman in the past decade has been one thing that fans have missed.

After having Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck run around in cameos or minor roles, it’s time for the World’s Greatest Detective to be involved in the main timeline. DC knows this will work because Robert Pattinson’s Batman was a huge success, but his character is in his own universe, and fans want Batman to be working with other DC characters because that’s what fans have been dreaming of seeing for years.

Do you think Chalamet will star as Dick Grayson in the new Batman movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!