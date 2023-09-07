Max Streaming Service in Shambles, Warner Bros Offloads ‘Batman,’ ‘Aquaman,’ More

Max, the streaming content arm of Warner Bros Discovery, is falling apart, and Batman, Aquaman, and the DC Universe as a whole are paying for it.

It is no secret that Warner Bros Discovery has been struggling in the last year. Under the leadership of David Zaslav, the company has careened from one disaster to another, including the controversy over the mass deletion of completed movies like Batgirl and the rocky, bug-filled transition from HBO Max to Max.

Despite the monumental success of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie, Warner Bros Discovery is reported to still lose $500 million this year, which is a whole lot of money, even for a massive Hollywood company.

It seems that David Zaslav’s plan is to farm out Batman to try to shore up some losses.

Amazon Prime Video Now Has ‘Batman’

One of Max’s direct competitors, Amazon’s Prime Video platform, recently released its upcoming slate of new additions to its streaming catalog, which included iconic movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), cult classics like Masters Of The Universe (1987), and huge franchise hits like Matt Damon’s Bourne movies.

However, Amazon did not advertise what sharp-eyed subscribers soon spotted: pretty much all DC movies are now streaming on Prime Video. That means that Warner Bros Discovery is now licensing some of its most prominent, profitable, and best content to its competitors.

Among other DC movies produced by Warner Bros, Prime Video is now streaming:

The Batman (2022)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Forever(1995)

Batman & Robin (1997)

Joker (2019)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Aquaman (2018)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Black Adam (2022)

DC League of Super-Pets (2017)

Shazam! (2019)

Max, Warner Bros Discovery, and ‘Batman’

All of the above movies are still streaming on Max, which means that Warner Bros Discovery has not sold Batman and the other DC Studios properties to Amazon Studios but is instead licensing them out.

That means that David Zaslav is now desperate enough to essentially hand over one of the major reasons why anyone would subscribe to Max to shore up the company’s losses.

It is rarely a sign of confidence for a company to farm out its most prominent assets to a competitor. After all, you don’t see Netflix licensing Stranger Things to Paramount+ or Apple TV+ farming out Ted Lasso to Disney+.

It is particularly notable that Max is no longer the only place to see Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s Batman movies, and Jason Momoa in Aquaman, considering that these are some of Warner Bros Discovery’s historically most profitable movies.

It really does not spell good things for the future of Warner Bros Discovery that it is in such dire financial straits as to be letting other streaming platforms rent out its biggest draws. Maybe Zaslav’s next move will be to sell Barbie to the highest bidder.

