‘Stranger Things’ Star To Take Over Matt Damon Franchise Reboot

Stranger Things is set to conclude its supernatural drama with its upcoming season, and one of its stars is rumored to have been chosen to star in an upcoming Jason Bourne reboot.

The Bourne film franchise has been dormant since Jason Bourne (2016), Matt Damon’s return to the role of the titular super assassin. However, it seems that Universal Pictures is looking to once again soft reboot the series without Damon and replace him with a younger, up-and-coming star.

In this case, Giant Freakin Robot reports that Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn will star in a Bourne reboot, albeit not as a new version of Matt Damon’s character.

Instead, it appears that this latest iteration of the Robert Ludlum spy series will take place in the same universe as the previous movies but feature a younger protagonist. This is basically the same thing that Universal Pictures tried to pull with The Bourne Legacy (2012), which featured Jeremy Renner as an agent of a government program named Operation Outcome, which was somewhat vaguely related to Bourne’s own Operation Treadstone.

Interestingly, the new Bourne reboot takes it a step further and will not involve Operation Treadstone at all, but apparently yet another secretive quasi-governmental black ops agency. In this universe, there sure are a lot of different shadow organizations attempting to make super-assassins that turn against them.

The new film is reported to be directed by David Leitch of Bullet Train (2022) and written by Drew Pearce.

Joseph Quinn joined Stranger Things in the Netflix series’ fourth season as the good-hearted but abrasive metalhead/Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast Eddie Munson. His character immediately became the breakout of the season, aided by a couple of meme-friendly devil poses and the well-timed use of an iconic Metallica song.

It is currently unknown whether Joseph Quinn will appear in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things or whether he will be able to devote himself entirely to the Bourne reboot.

Quinn has also been heavily rumored to be in the running to portray Johnny Storm, AKA The Human Torch, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Fantastic Four, so we could be seeing a whole lot of the British actor soon.

The Bourne franchise kicked off with Matt Damon as an amnesiac government agent in The Bourne Identity (2002), which was followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). The series was promoted as a grittier, more realistic alternative to the James Bond franchise and, for a time, dominated cinema’s action genre.

In addition to the Jeremy Renner film and the self-titled movie, a spinoff television series titled Treadstone lasted for one season on the USA Network.

However, the Bourne name has a lot of brand recognition, so we should expect a reboot of some kind any day now.

