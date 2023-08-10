‘Ted Lasso’ Star Reveals New Details on Series Spinoff

It is not a profound claim that the year 2020 was a mental and emotional crucible for many people. In others words, it sucked real bad. Multiple communities were confined to their homes as many others in service-oriented job roles like nurses, police and paramedics had to brave a global pandemic. Difficult times can require lighthearted escapism and no art form did it better than Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

The TV series was refreshingly positive, whacky, and endearing. The title character, played by SNL alum, Jason Sudeikis, brought to life a college football coach turned British pro-soccer manager that encouraged his players to believe in themselves, no matter the circumstance. This series addressed family trauma, depression, anxiety and societal pressures in simple, yet meaningful ways. The show would become a pop culture phenomenon that would go onto to win 11 Emmy awards and countless others. However, when producers announced Lasso‘s end after only three seasons, it left the fanbase perplexed with its veracity. Now, one of the show’s stars has shined a light on the future of the beloved series.

SERIES FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD!

While producer and star of Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis, has claimed the series is over, its streaming provider, Apple TV+, listed the end of Season 3 as a “season finale.” This unofficial series finale came to an end when Ted decided to move back to the U.S. for his son after the end of the championship. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) took over as head coach for AFC Richmond, Nate (Nick Mohammed) resumed as assistant coach and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stayed in England and married his girlfriend at Stonehenge.

The ladies of Ted Lasso had the most open-ended character arcs with Keeley (Juno Temple) and Barbara (Katy Wix) rebuilding their public relations agency. Keeley also did not romantically end up with either Roy or Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) by the show’s end. Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) had the biggest character cliffhanger as she reconnected with her Dutchman fling and pitched to Keeley the start of an all-women’s professional soccer (aka football) league.

The Emmy-award winning actress, Waddingham, who played Season 1 villain turned loveable hero recently divulged details about the future of the “Lasso-verse.” She stated that when she and Juno [Temple] read the final script that setup the AFC Richmond Women’s Club, they were elated with the future possibilities. The esteemed West End performer professed that she has to play Rebecca again because no one else could do it.

Waddingham continued that she would love to reprise the character because she needs to see her character arc through to the end. She wants to know if Rebecca and the Dutchman will work out and if the female league will come to fruition. She concluded that the series felt finished, but their characters’ lives needed more of a resolution. These “plot hooks” provided glimpses of what is to come and Waddingham assures that she will return to the role once the call is made. The star’s confidence in her character’s continuation has reassured fans that these infectiously delightful characters still have a chance to return.

Until that fateful day arrives, all three seasons of Ted Lasso will continue to stream on Apple TV+, while Hannah Waddingham has a Christmas album, titled “Home for Christmas” set to debut later this year.

Do you think a spinoff will happen? What would you want to see happen if it does?