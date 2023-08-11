Michael Keaton Will Reportedly Return in ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff

Sony and Marvel have done well to team up and produce the current Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, but Sony has been cultivating its own universe that has seemingly been focused more on the villains. While the consensus is that Sony is attempting to build out the Sinister Six, it might have been proven by a report indicating Michael Keaton is returning.

Related: Op-Ed: Why Sony’s Sinister Six Could Doom Its Spider-Man

Though we all got to see Michael Keaton and his expert portrayal of Adrian Toomes/Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the character also returned to the Sony-centric universe in Morbius. His cameo at the film’s end indicated that more might be happening within the Sony universe.

One of the biggest aspects of Spider-Man’s plight is dealing with the Sinister Six, a collective of villains that mainly includes Doc Oc, Vulture, Sandman, Electro, Kraven, and Mysterio. The comics have generally included many other iterations, but these are the core members of the villainous team. Most of these villains have appeared alongside Spider-Man, but have not yet teamed up.

Sony has also put together villain movies but has changed many to become anti-heroes. The first was Venom (2018), which starred Tom Hardy. Though Hardy’s Eddie Brock only appeared once in the MCU and has yet to cross paths with anyone else in the Sony universe. Hardy is also on his way out of portraying Venom, as the third chapter is meant to be his last.

Morbius (2022) also brought Jared Leto into the fray, but the end of that particular film also featured Michael Keaton as Vulture. The next two Sony villains are Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. Though it has not yet been established if one or both of these movies will crossover with the other Sony properties, a new rumor indicates Keaton will appear in one of them.

Michael Keaton Reportedly Joins ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Per a report from Marvel Updates on Twitter, it has been revealed that Micahel Keaton will return to the Sony universe as Vulture in Kraven the Hunter. While this is only a rumor, it would make sense for Keaton’s villain to appear in this film above the rest. As stated, the Sinister Six often contains Vulture and Kraven as its core members.

Though Keaton appeared in Morbius, the titular character wasn’t exactly a villain, but more of an anti-hero like Venom has been portrayed. That does not mean that Vulture isn’t trying to recruit Morbius to the team, as he seemed to indicate during his cameo in the post-credits scene for the film.

Michael Keaton returning as Vulture in Kraven the Hunter makes far more sense, as Kraven is generally a villain. Though Sony is playing with the character’s origins again, he could still be the villain that fans know. Interestingly, the movie will feature Rhino, another of the big Spider-Man villains.

Keaton could theoretically return to Kraven the Hunter as Vulture to bring not one but two villains into the fold. Rhino might not be one of the original core members of the Sinister Six, but he could certainly be added as a member. This would mean the Sinister Six in the Sony universe could be comprised of Vulture, Morbius, Kraven, and Rhino.

Madame Web is also set to appear in the Sony universe, and the character is also typically an antagonist to Spider-Man, so that movie could also serve as a setup that features Michael Keaton. Syndey Sweeney confirmed her role in Madame Web as Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, and she could serve as Tom Hollands’s replacement or Spider-Person for that particular universe.

Related: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Replacement Has Been Confirmed

This could allow Spider-Woman and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to unite to take down the Sinister Six in a future movie. While this is all speculation, it sounds plausible, considering Sony is likely working toward a Sinister Six team/movie. We are certainly fine with a Sinister Six movie happening, but only if it’s a joint effort from Sony and Marvel.

What do you think of Michael Keaton returning in Kraven the Hunter to set up the Sinister Six potentially? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!