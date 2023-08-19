Timothée Chalamet Chose ‘Wonka’ Over the Year’s Biggest Blockbuster

Timothée Chalamet might be one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, as the man has been steadily landing huge roles in films like Dune, Bones and All, and more recently as the new Willy Wonka for Warner Bros. However, his hugely packed schedule and choice to portray Wonka reportedly kept him from appearing in the year’s biggest blockbuster.

Wonka is meant to be the reboot of one of the most classic children’s stories, but one that will accompany its predecessors. Warner Bros. has been quite careful about revealing what their new take on the master of chocolate will be. Instead of the film existing on its own merit, Wonka is meant to be a complimentary take that exists side by side with the Gene Wilder-led feature from 1971 and the Johnny Depp-led venture from 2005.

From the initial trailers, it does appear that Timothée Chalametwill be starring in a far more charming and musical take on the classic story. There is also Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, which we cannot wait to see.

The apparent excitement of the film and Chalamet starring in it led to unfortunate schedule conflicts, as Greta Gerwig had intended to bring in Chalamet as a cameo in Barbie. Sadly, he could not appear, though he certainly regrets that fact.

Timothée Chalamet Regrets Not Being in ‘Barbie’

Though Timothée Chalamet was busy with his many projects, including the Wonka film, he still managed to find time to appear on the set of Barbie. Greta Gerwig had asked him to appear at least as a cameo, which likely would have been him as another version of Ken. When Chalamet did arrive on the set, he stated, “I should have been in this.” Gerwing responded in kind with, “I know! Why aren’t you in this.”

We imagine that Chalamet might even regret his scheduling conflicts, as Barbie has been sitting at the top of the box office for weeks. The film has been #1 for four straight weekends and has dominated the international markets, leading to a box office haul of $1.2 billion.

Even more impressive is the film has now hit $537.4 million at the domestic box office, surpassing the previous record holder for Warner Bros., The Dark Knight—which made $534.9 million. There seems to be no slowing down for the film, and it could surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which currently has a worldwide box office haul of $1.355 billion.

Should Barbie become the biggest blockbuster in 2023, we imagine it will lead directly to a sequel. Though Timothee Chalamet couldn’t appear in the first film, he might make the time to appear in the sequel. We could see him as a ridiculous Ken next to Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling.

Though we imagine he is disappointed for many reasons, Timothée Chalamet will star in Wonka, which releases on December 15. He is also set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two on November 3.

