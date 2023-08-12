‘Frozen’ Fever Is Officially Over Thanks to ‘Barbie’

It may have taken over a decade, but it looks like the Frozen fever is finally over.

From the moment they stepped onto our screens, Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) have had audiences of all ages in a chokehold. Frozen (2013) became a phenomenon upon its release, with “Let It Go” and “Do You Wanna Build a Snowman?” the soundtracks to the rest of the year and beyond.

Disney being Disney, a sequel was swiftly greenlit when the film hit $1.285 billion at the box office. Its sequel – Frozen II (2019) – proved itself to be an even bigger hit, raking in $1.453 billion worldwide and spawning earworms like “Into the Unknown” and “Show Yourself.”

However, Frozen II has just been overtaken by the cinematic obsession of the moment. Like Frozen, Barbie (2023) – which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic doll – has nailed the recipe of comedy, music, and female empowerment to win over audiences of all ages.

In fact, the Warner Bros. film has proved itself to be an even bigger hit with fans. As of August 12, 2023, Barbie has officially overtaken Frozen II as the highest-grossing, woman-directed film at the domestic box office.

Frozen II grossed approximately $477.4 million in North America. Barbie has succeeded in overtaking Frozen II in its third week in theaters, collecting $492.6 million by the end of August 10.

This makes its director Greta Gerwig – who also led Ladybird (2017) and Little Women (2019) – the highest-grossing female director of all time both domestically and worldwide. She displaces Jennifer Lee, the co-director and writer of both Frozen and Frozen 2.

Another Frozen film is officially on the way (which almost certainly has the power to displace Barbie). Lee has confirmed that she will not be involved as co-director for a third time alongside Chris Buck, instead focusing on her current position as Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios – a role she inherited from disgraced Pixar legend John Lasseter.

Of course, male directors are rarely pitted against each other in the same way as female directors. A win for one female director is a win for all. Hopefully, the successes of Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Lee, and co will continue to open doors for more female directors to take the helm of big-budget productions in the future.

Have you seen Barbie yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!