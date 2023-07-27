‘Barbie’ Director Afraid to Fail Iconic Franchise

After accomplishing the impossible at the box office, Greta Gerwig isn’t so sure she can do it again with another franchise.

Margot Robbie’s Barbie (2023) is a success. Ryan Gosling’s Ken, mixed in with a stellar cast, has created a summer blockbuster that fans are dying to see. Crowds full of pink shirts flock to the theaters and already proved to create records for 2023 by having a strong showing at the box office on Thursday. The opening day seemed no different, with packed theaters across the United States leaving Warner Bros. hoping to make millions.

If Barbie continues its tremendous success, the movie will likely hit one billion at the box office. Not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been able to do this or any other Disney blockbuster, which would be crazy if something like Barbie could do the impossible.

If things are successful, Mattel, the parent company for Barbie, wants to launch an ambitious cinematic universe focused on other iconic toys and brands over the next few years. Some projects will focus on Hot Wheels, another one on Uno, etc.

These movies will be radically different than what fans would expect, but it all hinges on Greta Gerwig’s movie. Instead of joining the charge to make sequels or other movies for the Mattel Cinematic Universe, Gerwig will focus on another iconic franchise. Narnia.

In an interview with the Total Film podcast, Gerwig shares her fears about working on Narnia and what it will look like to work on C.S. Lewis’s book series and bringing it to life again for fans:

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it, but I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And it’s exciting.”

Fans are looking forward to Narnia, and several people love the movies made years back. It wouldn’t be shocking if Gerwig can use her extraordinary skills and bring a new take to the beloved franchise from a new perspective that will lead more people to love the franchise as much as she does.

Do you think Greta Gerwig’s Narnia will be as successful as Barbie? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!