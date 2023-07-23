‘Barbie’ Could Overtake THIS Superhero Movie’s Entire Lifetime Gross in One Weekend

It’s been a roller coaster of a year at the movies, and things are only revving up as this summer’s two competing blockbusters prepare to go head-to-head at the box office: Greta Gerwig’s pink-coated satire, Barbie (2023) and Christopher Nolan’s WWII epic, Oppenheimer (2023). So far, Barbie is leading the charge, causing some box office analysts to point out the staggering difference between its weekend opening and those of other less-than-remarkable 2023 releases.

The long-awaited “Barbenheimer” showdown is finally here, and so far, it looks like audiences have a clear favorite. Although Oppenheimer is barely pushing ahead with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes compared to Barbie‘s still-noteworthy 90%, the latter is heading towards a staggering $155 million opening at the box office. Nolan’s latest drama is also performing well enough to be considered a hit as it eyes a $77 million debut weekend, thanks partly to the affectionately-dubbed “Barbenheimer” double feature.

It comes as no surprise that Barbie and Oppenheimer are early contenders for the top-grossing films of the year, considering their all-star casts (led by Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy, respectively), truly impressive marketing efforts, and the sheer amount of social media hype surrounding their simultaneous arrivals in theaters.

With both of these movies on track to dominate the summer box office, it’s worth taking a look at some recent big-budget flops, including DC’s The Flash (2023), Pixar’s Elemental (2023), and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). But most notable of all is perhaps Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), the sequel to DC’s generally well-received Shazam (2019).

Despite bringing in heavy hitters like, Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren, the family superhero flick failed to strike a chord with audiences, bringing in an abysmal 133.8 million at the global box office. Considering Barbie has already raked in a stupendous $70.5 million on Friday, including $22.3 million in previews, the Mattel movie will likely overtake the Shazam sequel’s lifetime gross in a matter of days.

For reference, Shazam! Fury of The Gods struggled even to touch the $60 million mark after 48 days, with the movie being deemed DC Studios’ biggest box office bomb of all time. Whether it be the lack of advertising or just a lack of interest remains unknown, but one thing remains certain: life in plastic sure seems a lot more fantastic.

It seems like driving around in her pink Corvette and rollerskating with Ryan Gosling’s Ken is enough to draw people to theaters in droves. We can only wonder why the second Shazam installment didn’t garner as much interest, but considering its virtually nonexistent marketing campaign, audiences’ general superhero fatigue, and the fact that it was a sequel film probably didn’t help its chances of success.

It’ll be interesting to see how “Barbenheimer” plays out in the coming weeks and if Barbie really will cement itself as the winner once and for all. If so, maybe the Mattel Cinematic Universe could end up being a significant threat to not only DC but, perhaps, a different MCU altogether.

