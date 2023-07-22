‘Oppenheimer’ Review Described as ‘Gut-Wrenching’, ‘Devastating Masterpiece’

The time has finally come – Oppenheimer (2023) has hit theaters. So far, the audience and critics seem to enjoy the experience as reviews pour in, calling this film Christopher Nolan’s best yet. But is everyone in agreeance that his movie is near perfection?

‘Oppenheimer’ Opens in Theaters

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer follows the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he works around the clock with a team of scientists at a top-secret location on the Manhattan Project. The movie is centered on the construction of the world’s first atomic bomb during World World II. The film has an incredible lineup of superstars like lead actor Cillian Murphy and costar Robert Downey Jr. Needless to say, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh make this cast a grand-slam win for Nolan. The project was first announced in 2021 after Universal Pictures won the bidding war for the screenplay. Since then, fans have been clamoring at their computers for new information and trailers for what is being called Nolan’s best film yet. The first trailer was cryptic and short but packed a heavy punch for moviegoers, especially those who watched it in IMAX, as the film was shot entirely in 70mm, making this an easy option to see in that format versus the regular screens at the theaters.

Oppenheimer Review – Critics and Audience Weigh In

After months of anticipation and a flood of internet memes, the film has finally been released in theaters, and the reviews are pouring in from all over. Yesterday began the initial screenings at the movies, mainly for critics and superfans, to sit down with a tub of popcorn and an overpriced soda to glue their eyes to the screen as the movie begins. This could be Nolan’s best film yet, with a Rotten Tomato Score of 93% and an audience score of 95%. But what do the critics have to say about it? Italian physicist Carlo Riveli had this to say about the movie:

I just saw the movie and I’m still under the spell. I think everybody should see this movie not only because it’s fantastic, but because the kind of questions that it raises are not just about the ’40s and general issues about morality of science. These are burning questions today. The doomsday clock that is supposed to estimate the risk of nuclear catastrophe has never been closer to midnight. We are in a situation where the kind of concerns that Oppenheimer was expressing, in his confused way, are our concerns today. I think this is what the movie brings out so strongly.

Film and tv critic Zach Pope said the following:

#Oppenheimer is Nolan’s crowning achievement as a director. A Hollywood classic that will be studied for years to come… a devastating masterpiece that will remind the world of what one man’s idea truly did to change the world. Murphy & Downey are my pick for the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/BXTX5aLs0T — Zach Pope ▶️ SDCC 2023 (@popetheking) July 19, 2023

Editor-in-Chief of The Splash Report, Kellvin Chavez, had his own opinion on the movie:

Without a doubt, #Oppenheimer stands as Christopher Nolan's magnum opus in filmmaking. Arguably one of the most significant films of the 21st century, it boasts an outstanding cast, with Robert Downey Jr. delivering a stellar performance reminiscent of his iconic role in the… pic.twitter.com/f6JDrMNoKO — Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) July 20, 2023

Film and TV critic for Rotten Tomatoes, Tessa Smith, gave her review of Oppenheimer just a few days ago:

Oppenheimer is something truly special. Every single actor, no matter how small their part, brings their A game. It's phenomenal, chilling, & terrifying. Tension is built perfectly with incredible sound design & production. The final line is going to stick with me. #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/0PwN4EC7sg — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 19, 2023

Movie buffs and audience members also chimed in with their thoughts on the film:

#Oppenheimer was a Nolan masterclass! This film is destined to be remembered as one of his best and most iconic projects. Performances throughout were outstanding, notably from RDJ and Benny Safdie. Ludwig's score was brilliant, and the visuals were truly mind-bending. pic.twitter.com/n8fAXFK0kX — Ruben Ripalda (@NotThaSandwich) July 19, 2023

#OPPENHEIMER is MASTERFUL. The most important movie this decade. Murphy, Blunt & Downey Jr are big screen perfection & their performances will imprint on your mind. @ludwiggoransson nails every note. Now begins a new era of film. pic.twitter.com/b6Nei8iCY8 — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) July 20, 2023

Barbie Opens in Cinemas, and the Internet Reacts

Of course, the film can’t be talked about without mentioning its counterpart, thanks to the internet. Barbie also opened in theaters today, and the reviews for that film are also pouring, with a majority being positive. Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and stars Margot Robbie as the main Barbie and Ryan Gosling as the central Ken. The film also introduces us to a world of different Kens and Barbies from actors like Will Ferell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Pearlman, Issa Rae, John Cena, Ritu Arya, Nicola Coughlan, and so many others. There seems to be a bit of controversy surrounding the movie as many complain that the film is “man-hating” throughout the story, while others say there is a healthy balance. Still, Oppenheimer will undoubtedly be at the Oscars next year.

What’s your review of Oppenheimer?

