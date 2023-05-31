Ryan Gosling Fires Back at Ken Haters, “His Story Must Be Told”

Ryan Gosling is now coming to his own defense, and the defense of the Ken Barbie doll, which the actor claimed has been unfairly treated throughout the years. Though this appears to be a funny situation for both Gosling and everyone paying attention, the actor has now called out those who have called him “too old” to portray Ken.

Though the upcoming Barbie film is meant to be about fun and innocent humor (mostly), the internet is once again up to its usual chastizing. For some reason, there seems to be an influx of those who get mad at practically every casting choice, which is the “hypocrisy” that Gosling has brought up.

The internet seems obsessed with wanting to spew hatred over the casting choices they thought of in their head, even for a film they likely don’t care too much about in the first place. Honestly, Barbie looks like a lot of fun, and we could care less who is placed in the leading roles. Is anyone expecting this film to garner Academy Award nominations? Not that it couldn’t, but sometimes it’s better to go into a film just to see what happens.

Ryan Gosling has spoken up about this hypocrisy with casting and what it means to portray the Ken doll, which he believes has been shunned for a long time.

Ryan Gosling Says “You Never Cared”

Ryan Gosling sat down with GQ, where he got into the nitty gritty of playing the Ken doll and how people have surprisingly been against him playing the doll. The biggest issue is his age, which, if we are being honest, doesn’t anyone know how old Barbie and Ken are supposed to be anyway?

Gosling said, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.”

This is quite true, as Gosling’s Ken seems to go to battle with MCU standout Simu Liu. We imagine even more Ken dolls will be shown, though Liu appears to be the antagonistic force toward Gosling’s portrayal.

“It is funny. this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t,” he added. “You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***** with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told,” Gosling added.

We are not entirely sure what hill Ryan Gosling is planning to die on, but it appears that he realizes that the Ken doll has always been secondary when it comes to the Barbie doll line. That is certainly true, as we would imagine that the Ken doll has only been showcased as an accessory to Barbie, and they aren’t flying off the shelves.

“I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him,” Gosling said.

Ryan Gosling is an Academy Award-nominated actor, so we imagine he approached this role with as much vigor as the other films he has been cast in. From the trailers alone, it also looks like he is the perfect complement to Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Greta Gerwig is also a fantastic director, and though we expect this film to be hilarious, she could use the story to tug on everyone’s heartstrings as well.

For Gosling, he is now standing up for the Kens of the world, and let’s be honest: no one has cared about Ken this entire time.

