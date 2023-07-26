Mattel Confirms Plot for Cinematic Universe With ‘Barbie’ Success

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) changed the Film Industry for better or for worse. While they were not the first franchise succeed with serialized feature films, they pioneered it once the character, Nick Fury, uttered his famous words to Tony Stark, “I am here to talk to you about the Avengers Initiative.” Since then, film studios have attempted to repeat Marvel’s success with their own cinematic universes. Yet, for every Fast Saga and Jurassic Park, there have been franchises with dwindling staying power, like the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and Transformers. Mattel will try to prevail where Hasbro has struggled with the release of several projects in development after the financial triumph of Barbie.

Mattel hired a new CEO, Ynon Kreiz, to revamp the toy company who had declining sales that reached a climax in 2018. Kreiz wanted to transform the company’s iconic toys into a series of movie franchises. This pursuit has now come to fruition with the massive success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film has grossed $337 million in five days and sales continue to grow. While there is no Barbie sequel in the works, but the Mattel CEO has officially confirmed 14 additional properties that are currently in development.

Here is a list of the Mattel properties being developed into major motion pictures:

Barney

The live-action adaptation of the legendary bear-hugging, purple dinosaur has been pitched as a “surrealistic” A24-like think-piece. Mattel producer, Robbie Brenner, has expressed that it will be Being John Malkovich meets Barney the series. The movie will plan to be about identity, the purpose of life and societal alienation. Brenner divulged that the movie will have adult themes to make it a unique experience for all viewers. It will also star and be produced by Get Out star, Daniel Kaluuya.

Polly Pocket

The story is being written and directed by Girls actress, Lena Dunham. There have been no details about the premise, but actress, Lily Collins, has recently been cast as the lead. Dunham and Collins have professed that they are excited to collaborate with such a “great script.”

Hot Wheels

The top-selling Mattell toy in the world will be adapted and produced by JJ Abrams. The Star Wars director stated that the film will be “grounded and gritty.” Brenner elaborated on Abrams’ comments by explaining that the characters will be relatable, three-dimensional figures with emotional journeys. The movie cannot only be fun, but will need real emotion and stakes.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

This adaptation of the game involving violent robotic fighters will star the accurately casted, Vin Diesel. Brenner claims that the script is in development and that its progress is very exciting.

American Girl

This is not a SNL parody any longer as this adaptation will be a family comedy based on the large roster of well-dressed girl dolls. Producer, Brenner, stated that the story will focus on getting the girls to grow with confidence and develop their character.

Masters of the Universe

Mattel is in search of a new studio to develop this project after Netflix dropped it. The story will center around the buff, bowl-cut sporting hero, He-Man, as he will team up with allies to fight his nemesis, Skeletor.

Other Mattel intellectual properties that are in development will be:

Tom Hank’s Major Matt Mason

Magic 8-Ball

Uno the Movie

Wishbone, based off the adventure-seeking Jack Russell terrier

Matchbox Cars

Thomas the Tank Engine

View Master

Christmas Balloon

There has been no official confirmation that all of these films will exist in the same universe, but many have speculated that this is a calculated move while they wait to see how the other Mattel adaptations due in theaters. It definitely will not be easy to replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle effect created by Barbie.

What do you think of the upcoming cinematic universe? Will it succeed or will it be too late for audiences to accept?