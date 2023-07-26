‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Is Now Available to Watch!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) just landed on Paramount+.

Gone are the days when audiences had to wait months for a film to arrive on the smaller screen. It’s one of the few positives that resulted from the pandemic (the other being working from home, which makes streaming films even more accessible!).

Now, yet another blockbuster has arrived on one of the streaming services: Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. As of today, July 26, the latest Transformers installment is available to watch on Paramount+, the home of Paramount Pictures.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Rise of the Beasts grossed over $420 million worldwide against its $195–200 million budget. But if you missed all the action, you can now enjoy the seventh installment in the Transformers film series from the comfort of your own home.

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts a reboot?

The first five installments in the Transformers film series can be viewed in order of release, as listed below:

Transformers (2007)

(2007) Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

(2009) Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

(2011) Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

(2014) Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

However, when Bumblebee hit theaters in 2018, things got a little confusing for audiences. The sixth installment serves as a reboot, sequel, and prequel. Although the latter is where things get murky, as it completely retcons the Autobots’ arrival on Earth, revealing it to have happened in the 1980s and not 2007 as portrayed in the first Transformers film. Or any of the numerous points throughout history as suggested by the sequels that followed.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is a standalone sequel to Bumblebee and takes place in the ’90s. It can also be viewed as a prequel to the first five Transformers films, even if this doesn’t make any sense from a narrative perspective. But Rise of the Beasts is more than just a reboot, sequel, and prequel — it also sets up a shared cinematic universe with another Hasbro property: G.I. Joe. Paramount announced a crossover film in May.

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts:

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ’90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.

Check out the trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts below:

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos (Noah Diaz), Dominique Fishback (Elena Wallace), Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime), Ron Perlman (Optimus Primal), Peter Dinklage (Scourge), Michelle Yeoh (Airazor), and Pete Davidson (Mirage).

Have you seen Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!