Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie is Now Available to Watch!

There’s officially “something strange” in the neighborhood — yes, the brand-new Ghostbusters movie is finally out!

For a long time, you could argue that there was a shortage of Ghostbusters movies. While the two original films, Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), are loved by fans, it took 27 years for a third installment to arrive in theaters.

Unfortunately, the reboot Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016) never stuck the landing, but many fans were just happy that they had another film in the series to talk about. And five years later, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) brought the total count up to four.

Now, a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in development, and will be released in theaters later this year.

The new Ghostbusters movie will see the return of McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), and Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.

"After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd)."

Something Strange

Unfortunately, December is still quite a while away, but if you’re hoping to catch something supernatural in your “stream” before then (yes, pun intended), well, you’re in luck, because, as reported by Ghostbusters News, a brand-new, fan-made Ghostbusters movie titled Something Strange (2023), which has been made as a result of a successful Kickstarter campaign launched by RetroShift Digital, is now available to watch on YouTube.

What’s it about?

The film revolves around Ghostbusters rookie Carlson, who encounters some spooky-goings-on during a solo mission. The project, which uses the iconic Ghostbusters score, is described by its creators as “a group of college students’ love letter” to the original films.

Here’s the official synopsis for Something Strange:

When a routine ghost busting job goes awry, it’s up to newcomer Carlson to use his quick thinking to finish the job and get himself to safety.

When’s it out?

Something Strange was released onto YouTube a few days ago. In fact, as it’s only around eight minutes’ long, why not check it out below:

Is it any good?

Something Strange has some pretty impressive cinematography and lighting for a fan-made film. While the special effects on the ghost leave a lot to be desired, they do echo the more tangible nature of the spooks in the original 1984 film.

Is it canon?

Something Strange is a fan-made film, and as such, is about as canon as the 2016 reboot. Although, with that said, given the rising popularity of the multiverse concept in major franchises such as Marvel and DC, we wouldn’t be all that surprised if the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife found a way to bring some of the female Ghostbusters on board.

Nevertheless, if you enjoy Something Strange, you’ll have even more fan-made Ghostbusters movies to sink your teeth into next month, as Ghostbusters Day (June 8) will include a 7-hour long fan-made film marathon available online, which will include the likes of Freddy vs. Ghostbusters, Return of the Ghostbusters, and Ghostbusters: Spilled Milk.

Ghostbusters 4 (2023) will be released on December 20, 2023.

It stars McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, William Atherton, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.

Will you be watching the new fan-made Ghostbusters movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!