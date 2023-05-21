“I Wasn’t Asked,” Beloved ‘Ghostbusters’ Icon Not Returning for Upcoming Sequel

Who ya gonna call for the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)? Not this actor.

Since production on the new Ghostbusters film started earlier this year, several cast members have been announced, which includes the Afterlife ensemble, a number of new actors in undisclosed roles, and returning characters from the original two films in the series, Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989).

The OG actors returning to the fold are Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, William Atherton, and Bill Murray, who will be reprising their roles as Winston Zeddemore, Ray Stantz, Janine Melnitz, Walter Peck, and Peter Venkman, respectively.

However, unfortunately, there’s one cast member who won’t be returning in the upcoming film, despite being one of the main characters in the original two films, and also appearing in the 2021 sequel alongside Hudson, Aykroyd, Potts, and Murray.

In a recent press tour for her upcoming film, Master Gardner (2023), Sigourney Weaver, who plays Peter Venkman’s love interest Dana Barrett in the original two films, was asked by Collider if she’ll be returning for the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After making a joke that she’s onboard to play Slimer’s mother, she said, “No, I mean, I wasn’t asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way.”

This will no doubt disappoint countless Ghostbusters fans who were eager to see Weaver, an actress who made a name for herself in the late ’70s all the way through the ’80s and ’90s with the Alien movies, play a larger role following her brief appearance during a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it mid-credits scene in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Meanwhile, Alien fans won’t be seeing the iconic actress return to battle xenomorphs, either, as she recently announced that her days as Ellen Ripley are over.

But when it comes to the upcoming sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, who knows — things might change. Not only was there a ton of back and forth on whether or not Ernie Hudson would be returning for the new film before he was officially announced, several original actors were shoehorned into the 2016 reboot at the last minute in a bid to appease fans.

So here’s to hoping the filmmakers will see sense and bring the “Keymaster” back.

"After the events in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all started; New York City! The Spengler family story continues with a new group of Ghostbusters led by Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd)." Ghostbusters 4 sees the return of Ghostbusters stars McKenna Grace (Phoebe), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O'Connor (Lucky), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor), Carrie Coon (Callie), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), and Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind in undisclosed roles.

Are you disappointed that Sigourney Weaver won’t be returning to Ghostbusters? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!