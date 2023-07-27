Vin Diesel Is Joining the ‘Barbie’ Cinematic Universe

Things are cooking up for Hollywood actor Vin Diesel. The actor is set to star in Mattel’s brand-new board game movie and will likely join the upcoming Barbie cinematic universe.

Yes, Mattel Wants a Cinematic Universe From Its Intellectual Properties

According to Mattel executives, a Barbie cinematic universe is on the way as the company has 14 projects lined up, including the Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel. The lineup of films to be released from the toy and board game company will be the following:

• Barney

• Polly Pocket

• Hot Wheels

• Magic 8 Ball

• UNO

• Rock’ Em Sock’ Em Robots

• Christmas Balloon

• Thomas and Friends

• American Girl

• View-Master

• Matchbox

• Wishbone

• Major Matt Mason

• Masters of the Universe

The news comes after the Barbie movie’s giant success during its 5-day domestic box office run, which just crossed $500 million. Ryan Gosling starred in the Barbie movie as the lovable Ken Doll, which Greta Gerwig directed. Margot Robbie played the iconic Barbie doll and directly made many creative references (and creative differences) to the Mattel toy line. Other notable actors in the film included Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Emma Mackey, Kate Mckinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and many more. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros Pictures has seen big success for the movie, which includes portraying the Barbie Dreamhouse, Barbie Land, Malibu Barbie, and many other references to the toy line.

With the information of Mattel executives wanting a cinematic universe, the films listed above will likely all share a familiar storyline and will fuse at some point in the foreseeable future. Vin Diesel is now set to star in one of the films listed above and will join Marget Robbie in a Mattel cinematic universe.

Vin Diesel to Star in Upcoming Board Movie

Vin Diesel is coming off a massive success at the box office following the release of the latest Fast and Furious movie, Fast X (2023), which opened in theaters in May. The film quickly became the third highest-grossing movie of the year, earning $719 million worldwide during its theatrical run. Diesel will now set his sights on a new board game movie from Mattel: Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, which is gearing up for production. Vin Diesel recently spoke about the movie and told Variety, “We’re working on developing a script, and we’re all very excited about it.” This, of course, was done before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that have taken place around the country. There’s no telling whether the strikes will directly affect the film or the script, but Diesel is confident that the movie will be successful.

More news is coming out of Mattel as Daniel Kaluuya is set to produce and star in the upcoming Barney movie that will lean heavily on “A24-type” “surrealistic” approaches. Robbie Brenner, the Oscar-nominated producer who is the current showrunner for Mattel films and assisted in the production of Barbie, told Variety:

I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker. It’s just going to be unique — more of like a ‘Being John Malkovich’ or an ‘Adaptation.’ Any movie that has Barney is not certainly going to be straightforward. We’re not making ‘Ted.’ You know what I mean?

No other news has come out of Mattel or Brenner at this time, but more movies will be joining Barbie in their cinematic universe, where all these characters will come together at some point or time on the big screen.