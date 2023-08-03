Despite Sex Scandal, Disney May Be Forced to Bring Back Controversial Figure

With changes in leadership, actors and writers striking in Hollywood, and devastating bombs at the box office, things are not looking good for the Walt Disney Company. A recently-covered report brought up a partnership with Apple, but the real point of interest lies with the return of the legendary John Lasseter.

If Disney does end up selling to or working with Apple in some capacity, the studio will be falling back into the hands of former head of Disney Animation John Lasseter. Not only is this a likely possibility, but it might be the only hope Disney has to make up for the sins of the past.

Disney Needs John Lasseter Now More Than Ever

The last time Disney fans saw or heard from John Lasseter, the iconic animator behind such films as Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, and Up stepped down as the head of Disney and Pixar Animation Studios after being accused of alleged sexual misconduct in 2018. Although no true charges or accusations were filed, some would argue that Disney’s animated works have been on a gradual decline since he was forced out of the company.

Since Lasseter’s departure, Disney’s pattern of successful animated features has been spotty at best and abysmal at worst. Most films after Ralph Breaks the Internet only marginally had the success of his contributions that came before, and many are barely surviving at the box office.

While there are several other factors at work regarding the reception of Disney’s latest movies, such as lack of correct marketing, current social climate, and conflict with writers and scripts, direction and creative processing headed by Lasseter was instrumental in Disney’s heyday. Now head of Skydance Animation, in association with Apple, he could very well come back into control of the studio responsible for his exile.

Lasseter has previously expressed his distaste for Disney’s recent animated features, and was reportedly “very critical” of Pixar creations like Lightyear. If Disney and Apple join forces, it’s only a matter of time before he steps back into the director’s chair.

While the idea of two multimedia juggernauts combining might scare some, the possibility that John Lasseter could once again spearhead the studio back to its glory days is undoubtedly a tantalizing notion for most. Bringing things full circle is almost a poetic redemption arc for the shamed animator, and it might be the catalyst Disney and Pixar need to soar back to infinity and beyond.

