Johnny Depp – the chameleon of Hollywood, the master of transformation, the man who can morph into any character with the swish of a wig and the arch of an eyebrow. Johnny Depp’s character and talent repertoire is a treasure trove of cinematic wonder, from swashbuckling pirates to eccentric chocolatiers. So, let’s buckle and get ready to explore the best-ranked Johnny Depp movies list of all time!

Some of Depp’s Most Memorable Films

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for Johnny! The unforgettable portrayal of Johnny Depp as pirate Captain Jack Sparrow catapulted Depp into superstardom. With his off-kilter walk, smudged eyeliner, and inscrutable grin, Depp gave us a pirate that was equally cunning and comical.

Rated 4/5 on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s perfect blend of adventure, humor, and Depp’s magnetic performance makes it a timeless classic that set sail for an entire franchise.

Related: Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Canceled Again for Offensive Scenes

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

In a suburban fairytale gone beautifully weird, Depp teamed up with visionary director Tim Burton to create a character that’s etched into the annals of cinematic history. As the pale-faced, scissor-handed Edward, Depp’s portrayal of innocence and loneliness amidst a colorful yet cruel world is a masterclass in emotional storytelling. The unforgettable Johnny Depp character and film Edward Scissorhands earned a whopping 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Finding Neverland (2004)

Prepare to have your heartstrings gently plucked. In this heartfelt tale of the origins of Peter Pan, Depp takes on the role of J.M. Barrie, the creator of the beloved Neverland universe. With his whimsical charm, Depp crafts a portrayal of a man discovering the magic of imagination amidst the trials of life. Rated 4/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, this film’s departure from Johnny Depps’ quirkier roles proves his versatility as an actor.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

The pirate’s life continues to beckon! This sequel takes the groundwork laid by the first film and turns it up a notch, giving us more of Depp’s swaggering Jack Sparrow antics. With bigger battles, more treacherous waters, and even wilder shenanigans, Depp keeps the ship steady with his iconic performance, earning 3/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Who better to step into Willy Wonka’s candy-coated shoes than Johnny Depp? In this whimsical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale, Depp infuses the enigmatic chocolatier with a mix of childlike wonder and offbeat eccentricity. His portrayal adds a layer of complexity to a character we thought we knew so well, earning the film 4/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Reuniting with Tim Burton, Depp takes on the role of the Mad Hatter in this fantastical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s masterpiece. Although this film earned an underwhelming 2.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, Depp’s portrayal captures the Hatter’s whimsical madness in only a way that Depp can. With his vibrant hair and mismatched attitude, Hatter is one of the most standout characters in a visually stunning film.

Related: Unusual ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Show Apparently Coming to Disney Park

Black Mass (2015)

Prepare for chills as Depp transforms into James “Whitey” Bulger, a real-life notorious gangster. This gripping crime drama showcases Depp’s ability to disappear into a role completely, leaving behind any trace of his usual charm. His portrayal is chillingly authentic, earning him critical acclaim and an impressive 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Golden Nuggets From the Past

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Depp sings! Depp slays! In this grim musical helmed by Tim Burton, Depp’s transformation into the vengeful Sweeney Todd is nothing short of mesmerizing. His haunting voice and dark intensity perfectly match the film’s gory atmosphere, showcasing a side of Depp we hadn’t seen before — earning a top spot on Johnny Depp’s movie list, the film 2007 earned an impressive 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Depp trades in his pirate’s hat for an undercover FBI badge in this gritty crime drama. As Donnie Brasco, he infiltrates the mafia and navigates the dangerous world of organized crime. Earning 4.5/5 stars on Rotten Tomatoes, this role proves that Depp isn’t just about extravagant costumes and quirky characters – he can dive deep into the complexities of his roles with astonishing authenticity.

Ed Wood (1994)

Closing our list is the infamous 90’s Johnny Depp portrayal of the eponymous director, often hailed as one of the worst filmmakers in history. Yet, Depp’s performance portrays a man with unbridled passion and unwavering optimism. It’s a testament to Depp’s dedication that he can make even the quirkiest characters utterly endearing.

In a career spanning decades, Johnny Depp has gifted us with an array of characters that are as diverse as they are memorable. From pirate escapades to gothic fantasies, he has proven time and again that he’s not just an actor but an artist who can mold himself into anything the script demands. So, whether you’re a fan of his wacky personas or his more grounded roles, there’s no denying that Johnny Depp’s filmography is a treasure chest brimming with cinematic gems.

Which Johnny Depp movie is your all-time favorite? Let us know in the comments!