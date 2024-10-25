Home » Featured

Captain Jack Sparrow Openly Takes Shot During Disney Event; Controversy Ensues

Posted on by Eva Miller
Johnny Depp smirking as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

A social media user known as @joggingjacksparrow has gone viral after a video resurfaced showing him taking a shot mid-race during a runDisney race. In the video, he’s dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, complete with pirate attire, pulling off the iconic character’s mannerisms with impressive commitment. The clip has drawn a mix of reactions, with some fans loving the comical twist while others question whether the stunt is fitting for a Disney race.

The video shows @joggingjacksparrow pausing during the race to take a quick swig of a shot handed from the crowd, staying fully in character as he reenacts the pirate captain’s infamous rum-loving antics. His portrayal was so convincing that many viewers initially mistook him for an official Disney cast member or performer, but @joggingjacksparrow is simply a devoted fan who took part in the race on his own.

Joyful runners participating in a rundisney themed race through a scenic course.
Mixed Reactions to Drinking at a Disney Event

While some fans of the video find his interpretation fun and in-character, not everyone agrees. Critics argue that drinking during a runDisney event may set an inappropriate tone, especially since the events are family-friendly and have many young participants and spectators. Disney does not condone alcohol consumption during these races, and it’s typically discouraged, given the physically demanding nature of the event.

Comments have poured in from viewers of the video, with some praising the fan’s commitment to character and sense of humor, especially since Captain Jack Sparrow is known for his exaggerated antics and carefree attitude. On the other side, there’s concern that the act was out of place.

Oh hey, this was the Springtime Surprise 10-Miler back in April. I ran that race and got to run along with Jogging Jack Sparrow for about a mile or so. The man runs the entire race in character and stops to take pictures with every single person who wants one. Class act.

RunDisney and the Popularity of Character Participation

RunDisney races draw thousands of participants each year, many of whom take the opportunity to dress as their favorite Disney characters. From princesses and superheroes to Star Wars characters and Pixar favorites, fans showcase their love for Disney through costumes and character-inspired themes. However, participants are typically advised to avoid actions that could be seen as uncharacteristic of a Disney setting, such as drinking or disruptive behavior.

@joggingjacksparrow’s commitment to embodying Captain Jack is not uncommon at these events. Guests are free to participate and dress up, but they’re expected to adhere to certain guidelines, including respectful behavior toward fellow runners and families attending.

Jack Sparrow on the helm of the ship in 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl'
The now-viral video has certainly given the online community a memorable moment. Regardless of opinions, @joggingjacksparrow’s antics have left a lasting impression, adding a new twist to the community of Disney fans who share their love for characters in creative ways.

