Johnny Depp Replaces Rachel Zegler’s Live Action ‘Snow White’, Saves “Woke Mess”

Is this the mark of Johnny Depp’s big return to Disney? Stepping into a live-action Disney princess film?

Johnny Depp once said that he would never return to Disney after the company gave him the boot from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise during his then-alleged (now false) allegations of abuse against ex-wife Amber Heard. Disney acted a little too fast, chastising Depp without having an actual verdict of the truth. Instead of standing by their actor, Disney was quick to turn on Depp, removing him as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Of course, Disney is now eating their words and begging for Depp to return as Jack Sparrow for at least one more Pirates of the Caribbean film. At the moment, The Last of Us‘ Craig Mazin has written a script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, and Disney is a fan.

We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

There might be a script, but Depp did vow to never return to Disney again.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million would he return to Disney. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide.

Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

Depp was not only kicked out of Disney, but Warner Bros. also gave him a swift exit by jumping the gun as well, and removing him from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp stared as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which was a success, and The Crimes of Grindelwald. He was then replaced in The Secrets of Dumbledore by Mads Mikkelsen.

Since then, the spin off series has been deemed a flop from Warner Bros. CEO leaving him more excited for the new HBO show that expands upon Harry Potter’s life, and not just taking place in the same world. We have seen Warner Bros. regret their decision to oust Depp, and now Disney is jumping back in to try and save themselves, and Johnny is their life raft.

Disney has also been suffering in terms of their image as of late when it comes to having their fans excited for what is to come in the world of entertainment, especially with live-action films. The overall vibe of live-actions has not always been positive as some feel Disney is just reusing storylines instead of making entirely new films, and doing so in such a close and consecutive order. We saw Cinderella, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and most recently, The Little Mermaid all made within a short period of time. Many of which flopped at the box office.

But nothing has gotten as much negative press as the upcoming Snow White film starring Rachel Zegler as Snow. When the live action was announced, fans were not upset to see the movie get another life, as it has been many years since its animation in 1934. It is also Walt Disney’s first full-length animated classic, and the first ever Disney princess. Instead of keeping the storyline that many fans know and love, Disney decided to warp it, leaving fans confused why they did not just create an all-new princess movie as this one barely resembles the original at this point.

There are two main instances that caused fans to outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviates from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming, and there is no one that needs to save her.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda.

It has become popular for many social media creators to take to TikTok and make videos showing off something Zegler said that is negative either about the character of Snow White, or the plot of the animated film, and dissect why she is wrong, and point to the fact that Disney cast an actor in a role she seemingly hates, in a story she also seemingly hates.

This amount of backlash has led to rumors of the movie’s cancelation. Due to the response of the film being overwhelmingly negative, releasing it in theaters would likely just continue to have the backlash spread as there would be more to discuss. Pulling it would leave the company with a huge financial loss, but it may protect their reputation.

In the end, however, the film has not yet been canceled, and Depp could save the day!

Johnny Depp has been pictured as many characters in his life, but never a Disney princess… until now.

Thanks to AI technology we can now see Depp as Snow White, Belle, Merida, Cinderella, Aurora, Elsa, Ariel, Rapunzel, and more. Depp has truly taken over the Disney princesses in this new viral Instagram post, with many wishing that Disney would cast him in a role instead of Zegler.

Of crouse, Depp is not actually cast in the film, and since filming has wrapped, it is not likely that we will be seeing him in the Snow White movie, but with the amount of positive feedback this Instagram post got, it should be a hint to Disney as to what their fans want to see.

As for Zegler, she may be detested as Snow White, but she is certainly receiving praise for her first look in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the actress plays Lucy Gray, a District 12 citizen who has the unlucky fortune of being reaped as one of 24 Tributes for a yearly tribunal that pits children against each other in a fight to the death.

