Disney Reveals Shocking Decision to Cancel Live-Action ‘Snow White’

Things have been looking rough for the success of the live-action Snow White film, which has not even come out yet, nor has one trailer or any real previews. The hatred has been unprecedented, and it may lead to Disney’s decision to do something unprecedented: pull the film entirely.

Over the past few years, we have seen Disney attempt to be much more diverse and inclusive in all aspects of the company, including casting choices. This, for some, has recently gone too far — and now Disney is seemingly looking to make it right.

Previously, Disney launched the Reimagine Tomorrow initiative, stating that “We haven’t always got it right.” This came after the Cast Member dress code changed when it came to the “Disney Look,” allowing Cast Members to express themselves more while at work. On top of that, we have already heard of the progress coming along on the new Princess and the Frog attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, that is replacing Splash Mountain’s racist undertone scenes due to the Song of the South IP, as well as changing the storyline on both Walt Disney World Resort’s and Disneyland Resort’s Jungle Cruise attraction to ensure cultural appropriation disappears.

Following this, we saw Disney begin to change their casting, placing different ethnicities into characters that were previously created as Caucasian. The first casting choice to make headlines was when Disney announced they had finally found who would play the iconic mermaid, Ariel, for the upcoming live-action remake The Little Mermaid. The Disney Princess and mermaid, Ariel, would be played by actress Halle Bailey, known for her work in ABC’s Grown-ish and as one half of the famous R&B singing duo Chloe and Halle.

But it wasn’t long before the Internet spoke about the decision on Bailey’s casting. While many fans were highly supportive, others immediately took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their frustrations about the casting of the Disney Princess character. The hashtag #NotMyAriel immediately began to trend.

The Walt Disney Company, Jodi Benson (the original voice for Ariel in the 1989 animated classic), Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the producers and composers for the upcoming live-action remake, and others spoke out defending Disney’s decision and Bailey’s casting of the character.

Then we heard Yara Shahidi, currently known for her role on ABC’s Black-ish, is looking forward to playing the iconic sidekick, Tinker Bell, in the upcoming live-action film, Peter Pan and Wendy.

Most recently, the upcoming Snow White live-action film starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has hit some heat. There are two main instances that caused fans to outrage with the upcoming film. Firstly, there will be no dwarfs in the film, but seven magical creatures, which deviates from the iconic story that Walt Disney himself created on screen. The second comes from an interview where Zegler and Gadot say that Snow White will not have a prince charming, and there is no one that needs to save her.

At this point, fans accused Disney of creating a totally different film, and creating a pseudo-feminist film that makes Snow White’s ideals and behavior be seen as wrong, creating a corrupt narrative for females who may dream of finding their “prince charming”, or behaving as more of a softer character, than someone who is constantly trying to be the leader, as Zegler said Snow White will now be. With this, fans have been outraged at Disney pushing their “woke” agenda.

It has become popular for many social media creators to take to TikTok and make videos showing off something Zegler said that is negative either about the character of Snow White, or the plot of the animated film, and dissect why she is wrong, and point to the fact that Disney cast an actor in a role she seemingly hates, in a story she also seemingly hates.

Snow White Canceled?

This amount of backlash has led to rumors of the movie’s cancelation. Due to the response of the film being overwhelmingly negative, releasing it in theaters would likely just continue to have the backlash spread as there would be more to discuss. Pulling it would leave the company with a huge financial loss, but it may protect their reputation.

Rumors about a potential “Snow White” cancelation began to swirl a few days ago thanks to a satirical article written on the Disney-critical, right-wing comedy website Mouse Trap News. That site, openly making up the story, announced that there were too many controversies surrounding the film and that Disney had finally given up on “the appearance of being progressive,” choosing to shelve a completed picture.

It was a joke, and Disney is not canceling Snow White.

The fake publication did a good job convincing readers, stating “Why is Disney canceling the new Snow White live-action movie? It’s clearly because of all of the controversy. Disney has two problems right now. First, they are financially struggling. Their movies continue to tank in the theaters. This is partially due to poor plots, bad songs, and a lack of novel stories. It’s also because Disney favors progressivism over quality films and their core consumers don’t like that. The people Disney is appealing to are not the people giving them money.”

Snow White is scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024.

