Dwayne Johnson Takes Over Lead Role in ‘Snow White’

Actor Dwayne Johnson has taken on some intriguing roles before, but perhaps none as daring as this.

Dwayne Johnson’s transition from wrestling to acting began in the early 2000s with a role in The Mummy Returns (2001), where he played the Scorpion King. This appearance led to a spinoff film titled The Scorpion King (2002), marking his first major acting role. Although the film was met with mixed reviews, it established Johnson as a potential action star.

He continued to build his acting career with films like The Rundown (2003), Walking Tall (2004), and Gridiron Gang (2006). However, it was his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious film franchise that catapulted him to international stardom.

Dwayne Johnson’s collaboration with Disney has further solidified his status as a versatile and bankable actor. One of his notable Disney projects is the animated film Moana (2016), in which he voiced the character Maui. The film’s success showcased Johnson’s ability to connect with family audiences and provide his voice to a beloved animated character.

Additionally, Johnson starred in Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021), which is based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name. In this adventure-comedy film, he plays the lead role alongside Emily Blunt. Jungle Cruise blends action, humor, and fantasy elements, making it a fitting addition to Johnson’s repertoire of family-friendly films.

Now, as we look toward the future, Disney faces one of its more controversial projects.

Disney has been in production of its new live-action Snow White for quite some time now. The new film, which stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White, has faced a myriad of controversies, many stemming from Zegler’s comments herself. Recently, Zegler faced intense backlash after sharing that the new film was “not a love story,” which many fans took exception to.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Disney hasn’t exactly endeared itself to many audience members in its last few films, and many believe that this movie will follow in those same footsteps. No matter where you fall on the matter, no one could resist a film where Dwayne Johnson took over as the lead character, though, right?

In the midst of these controversies, an AI artist recently gave us something we can all laugh at and enjoy: Dwayne Johnson reimagined as Disney princesses, including Snow White.

As you can see in the Instagram post, the first reimagined princess that we see Dwayne Johnson take on is Snow White. After that, we’ve got many other beloved Disney characters, including Tinker Bell, Belle, Elsa, Rapunzel, Tiana, Merida, Ariel, Aurora, and Jasmine.

For those wondering, the next Disney role that we’ll see Dwayne Johnson in is actually a live-action version of Moana. Disney announced the new film would be produced earlier this year. Though the movie is facing delays due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, it is still expected to be one of the first projects on the docket for the company when an agreement is made.

