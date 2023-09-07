Pedro Pascal May Save ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, Jack Sparrow Replacement Found

Could you imagine Pedro Pascal running through the Caribbean, bottle of rum in hand, as some misfit pirates chase him for stealing their treasure. Let’s step into the very possible reality where Pascal inherits the Black Pearl and takes over the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise from Johnny Depp.

Pedro Pascal, much like Johnny Depp, is a Disney legend. Ever since claiming the title of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian alongside Grogu, Disney fans became obsessed with the Star Wars actor, and in many ways, Pascal alone has saved Disney+, pulling in subscribers and keeping them paying to see the newest instalment of The Mandalorian.

The first time Pedro was ever introduced to Star Wars fans was at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago after the cast of The Mandalorian was first announced. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I remember stepping out onto that stage, and it was like being on the receiving end of a jet. It was just awash of like cheer, and I thought, ‘I could get used to this.’”

Pedro was able to feel and see the excitement and support from his fans, prior to them seeing what he could do as The Mandalorian, and what he was going to bring to the show. For an actor who used to not get recognized on the train in New York to walk into a room of fans who are so trusting in his craft, it truly is the dream. It’s easy to understand why Pascal would never want to give it up.

Aside from being the Mandalorian in the Star Wars spinoff series, Pascal is very well-known for other work, too. He starred as Oberyn Martell in the hit series Game of Thrones, Javier Peña in Netflix’s popular Narcos, and has now entered the DC Comics realm with the newly released Wonder Woman 1984 where he plays Maxwell Lord.

Most recently, Pascal has been heavily known for his role of Joel in The Last of Us series on HBO. The show is derived from the PlayStation game The Last of Us, where Joel’s life mission becomes saving a young girl name Ellie (Bella Ramsey in the show), as she holds the antidote to the zombie apocalypse that the world is facing. The show was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. The video game is also featured in a current Halloween Horror Nights house at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Now, you may be wondering what Pascal has to do with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Craig Mazin is also the current writer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Is Johnny Depp out?

The popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has continued to grow throughout the years. Not only have the films broken box office records, but merchandise sales have always been profitable, and the film even invaded all Disney park attractions of Pirates of the Caribbean, inserting Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow within the ride, altering the storyline from an original IP to one based on the franchise.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide.

Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff film series.

The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

That sent fans into a viral frenzy, as many did not want to see Disney drop the actor, and now, due to their decision, Depp refuses to go back.

When Depp was injured, his fans rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

We previously reported that Depp’s mentality of returning to the franchise changed after, “An insider from the franchise came forward and stated that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.”

Most recently, we shared that Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, pitched an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Now, it seems that Disney is back to the drawing board. Due to the strike halting any forward motion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it seems that seeing a conclusion to the franchise may just be a pipe dream at this point.

Can Pascal save the franchise?

As the strike continues, we will also see a halt in the franchise, but once it does come to an end, things may pick back up.

It seems that Disney has a script that they like, but the likelihood of Depp’s return seems dismal at this point. In order to save the franchise, Disney would have to place in an actor so beloved that they would stand a chance against the Johnny Depp fans that come to see the films for Captain Jack Sparrow.

Considering Mazin and Pascal have a fantastic relationship, it would not be too surprising to see him write a role with Pedro in mind for the lead. Pedro is already known and loved by Disney fans, so this may be the perfect way to give the series a conclusion without Johnny Depp whilst still having the fans of the franchise enjoy the film.

Of course, this is all speculative at the moment!

Would you be upset to see Pedro Pascal replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp has starred in (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017))