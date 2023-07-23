Netflix About to Crack Down Even Harder on You, Entire World

Netflix has bounced back financially more than anyone could have expected and is about to get more strict with its subscribers than ever before.

In recent years, the once-unquestioned dominance of Netflix in the world of streaming content has been challenged by the likes of HBO Max (now plain Max), Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. This time last year, it was reported that it had lost nearly a million subscribers, and shareholders were all but revolting against CEO Ted Sarandos.

Now, Netflix is showing astronomically higher numbers, including adding nearly six million new subscribers (per Deadline) and increasing its free cash flow from approximately $13 million to a staggering $1.3 billion.

So what gives? How did the streaming platform home of The Witcher, Squid Game, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Black Mirror turn its fortunes around so abruptly?

Basically, it was able to make a lot of money and get a lot of subscribers because of the very thing everyone was so mad about: cracking down on people sharing accounts.

In an (ultimately successful) effort to increase profits, Netflix announced last year that it would be actively forcing subscribers who shared accounts outside of their households to pay for the privilege, which was expected to create an immense consumer backlash and maybe doom the company.

At least for right now, the opposite seems to have happened, and now it has plenty of money for as many Bridgerton seasons as it cares to greenlight.

Naturally, a colossal financial turnaround is not enough for the streaming platform, and it plans to crack down on shared accounts around the world. Currently, Netflix has been on the attack in the United States and numerous other countries and is now prepared to basically crack down on the entire globe.

At the same time, the streaming service is actively working to remove the lowest-tier payment options from consumers, further pushing up its profit margins at the expense of its customers. The company is also looking to contract more and more content from South Korea, so as to sidestep those pesky striking writers and actors in America, which has significantly stronger union laws and worker protections.

Of course, all this money isn’t going to stop Netflix from blowing it on a He-Man reboot that it cancels anyway, but that’s Netflix for you.

Is Netflix going too far in its crackdowns? Let us know in the comments below!