The Biggest Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Has Been Saved From Cancelation

Social media campaigns are not often successful, especially when it comes to saving certain shows that have been unceremoniously canceled when they are popular. However, one of the biggest fan-favorite shows that appeared on Netflix has reportedly been saved.

There was a time when Netflix struggled with subscriber numbers, password sharing, and lying to investors about money earned. All these events led to a dire situation that saw the streamer go through massive layoffs. This led to departments like the animated division being gutted and the company making tough decisions about moving forward with certain shows.

The situation was so confusing and troublesome that even the massive hit series, Wednesday, was rumored to move to another streaming home. The Jenna Ortega-led venture shot up to become the third-highest-viewed show in the streamer’s history, but many believed that Netflix could also let it go to save plenty of money moving forward.

Though it took some time, Wednesday was finally renewed for a second season, and rightfully so. However, not every show has had a shot at returning, and one of the biggest and most talked about has been Warrior Nun. When Netflix decided to dump the series, a massive amount of fans joined with producers to launch a social media campaign to save the series—which has reportedly worked.

‘Warrior Nun’ Showrunner Says Netflix Series Is Saved

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

Simon Barry took to Twitter last night to reveal that Warrior Nun has been saved from cancelation. Barry has been the showrunner for the series and one of the producers that also joined the massive #SaveWarriorNun campaign on Twitter and social media platforms.

He stated, “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!”

This is massive news for fans asking for the show to be saved since December 2022. Fans have helped the show garner a whopping 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes through two seasons. Though critics were rough on the first season, giving it a 67% approval rating, the second season currently has 100%. The show was starting to gather steam at the right time, despite Netflix not renewing it.

Interestingly, the above post indicates that more info is coming soon, though it does not indicate what streamer Warrior Nun might find a new home at. We could be seeing Netflix change its mind and bring back the fan-favorite show, as the noise on social media has been enough to warrant such a happening.

Netflix has also turned things around, and the streamer’s past woes seem to be alleviated now. This could be the perfect time for the streamer to garner some return on investment by adding shows back that had been previously canceled. This is just speculation, as we have no idea where Warrior Nun will end up.

The streaming wars might see the fan-favorite moving to a competitor, which would likely be someone like Amazon Studios, which would then be a hit to Netflix. Either way, fans can rejoice that the show is set to return for at least an additional season.

Warrior Nun follows a 19-year-old woman named Ava (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with new and mysterious powers. She is revealed to be part of a sacred order that must fight demons on Earth. The action scenes and drama led to the show being raved about by fans, who are now responsible for it being revived. A petition to save the show had reached 123,000 signatures at the time of this writing.

