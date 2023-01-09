Netflix just loves canceling their own originals.

Looks like Netflix is continuing to push its remaining loyal customer base away, and towards other (newer) streaming giants like Disney+. After it was announced last year that digital streaming platform Netflix was massively restructuring its consumer model, and moving away from shared passwords and implementing more ads. As a result, many upset subscribers have decided to cancel their subscriptions and move away from the Netflix streaming service entirely. This is frankly, fantastic news in The Walt Disney Company-owned Disney+’s favor, considering that it already contains crowd-pleasers like the entire Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) franchise, as well as Disney’s entire animation library, not to mention brand new Disney+ Originals created specifically for the platform.

And now, with this recent announcement pushing people even further away from their Netflix subscriptions, the once-ubiquitous streaming platform may have difficult days ahead.

Recently, it was announced that Netflix’s original series, Inside Job (2021) was canceled unceremoniously, despite previously being greenlit for a Season Two, after its successful first season run. Though it has its fair share of raunchy jokes, it delves into several rather deep and thought-provoking concepts, as well as dealing with oddly real and emotional problems. The series is an animated sci-fi workplace comedy aimed mainly at adults, created by ex-Disney creator and Gravity Falls (2012) alum, Shion Takeuchi. Executive produced by Gravity Falls showrunner Alex Hirsch and Bojack Horseman (2014) director Mike Hollingsworth, Inside Job certainly has its fair share of star animation talent behind its helm.

The series follows tech genius Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) in a world where the weird conspiracy theories you hear on the internet and in popular media — are 100% real. Fratboy yes-man from D.C., Brett Hand (Clark Duke), Public relations officer Gigi Thompson (Tisha Campbell), dolphin-man hybrid and military advisor Glenn Dolphman (John DiMaggio), narcotic-loving biochemist Dr. Andre Lee (Bobby Lee), psychic mushroom from Hollow Earth, Myc Celium (Brett Gelman) are her coworkers at Cognito Inc. — an American shadow government organization that secretly manages the world behind the scenes. Randall Ridley AKA Rand Ridley (Christian Slater) is Reagan’s father and disgraced former Cognito Inc. founder/CEO, while her romance novelist mother Tamiko Ridley (Suzy Nakamura) frequently put Reagan in the middle of their squabbles. This group of strange individuals and nutty scenarios is juxtaposed with The Office and Archer-esque workplace sitcom-style attitudes, making it a truly unique “Only on Netflix” series that garnered its own, rather significant following.

However the shenanigans of those working at Cognito Inc. will never grace the Netflix screen again, according to show creator Takeuchi.

Coming out directly to fans and followers on Twitter, the Inside Job showrunner admitted to being “heartbroken” over this sudden news:

Now, it seems like the loyal fans of this show will never get to see the story play out. This devastating news comes after the second season was originally greenlit by Netflix, making the sting of cancelation all the worse. Much like many other cancelations that have occurred on streaming platforms recently, it seems like Disney’s media empire will continue to grow as users migrate with the ever-lessening pool of exclusive shows.

During the initial Netflix announcement, users flocked to social media to voice their opinion of the consumer unfriendly changes — such as @jaffamental, who commented on the cost of a “screen” now with Netflix versus Disney+ and Prime, adding that “Netflix honestly sucks ass” after their “content just became utter trash”:

I was shocked when for one screen it cost me as much in aud as Disney does for 4 screens and Netflix has been around longer and their content just became utter trash. Prime is even cheaper again. Netflix honestly sucks ass.

I was shocked when for one screen it cost me as much in aud as Disney does for 4 screens and Netflix has been around longer and their content just became utter trash. Prime is even cheaper again. Netflix honestly sucks ass. — Jaffamental (@jaffamental) October 23, 2022

It seems like the Great Netflix Migration to other hungry streaming services, all so desperate to snap up Netflix’s subscriber base, will happen sooner or later.

What do you think of Netflix going back on their word? Are you a fan of Inside Job? Share your thoughts in the comments below!