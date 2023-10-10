‘Stranger Things’ Prequel Confirmed Amid New Netflix Restriction

As major replacements and developments happen with the Stranger Things franchise, a prequel has been confirmed.

Stranger Things is a wildly popular science fiction-horror franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut on Netflix. Created by the Duffer Brothers, this nostalgic series is set in the 1980s and pays homage to the pop culture of that era, from its music and fashion to its love for Dungeons & Dragons. The franchise revolves around the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where supernatural occurrences, government conspiracies, and a group of lovable kids known as the “Stranger Things” gang come together to form a thrilling and captivating narrative.

The heart of Stranger Things lies in its richly developed characters, each with their quirks and endearing qualities. From Eleven, the young girl with psychokinetic abilities, to Chief Hopper, the gruff yet compassionate police officer, viewers quickly form strong attachments to these characters. The show’s blend of supernatural elements with heartwarming friendships and coming-of-age themes has resonated with a broad audience, making it a cultural phenomenon.

Stranger Things has also expanded beyond the small screen, branching into merchandise, books, video games, and even a successful mobile game. It has inspired Halloween costumes, fan conventions, and a dedicated online fanbase that eagerly anticipates each new season. The franchise’s success can be attributed to its ability to evoke nostalgia for the 1980s while delivering a fresh and compelling story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

As Netflix has been affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, it should come as no surprise that things have been delayed for the time being in terms of more Stranger Things for fans to enjoy. As a matter of fact, many fans have expressed disappointment with the streaming platform over the last couple of months as it cracked down on passwords and no longer allows sharing to take place, but the streaming platform saw a bit of success in the short term.

Netflix managed to garner 2.6 million new accounts, even imposing an additional $7.99 monthly charge on password sharers. Furthermore, the introduction of an “ad-supported plan” attracted a 23% boost, offering subscribers a more budget-friendly $7 per month package in exchange for intermittent ads during content viewing. In addition to taking away password sharing, multiple reports have indicated that Netflix intends to increase prices once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end, essentially restricting viewership for the popular show.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the future, many Stranger Things fans have been left to ask the question: What next? Stranger Things Season Five has already been confirmed, but there are questions as to what it will look like and when it will be released. While we expect original cast members– like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin– to return, there hasn’t been confirmation as of yet. While the television show was originally thought to be releasing its final season in 2024, it very well could be 2025 or even later before we see new content come to the streaming platform.

So, if you’re a fan of the popular franchise, you’ve essentially got two potential areas where you can get content for the time being, both of which are serving as prequels to the beloved television show.

Fans can watch the all-new stage show, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which serves as a prequel to the popular franchise. The play will first premiere in London on December 14, 2023. The new stage play will feature an all-new cast– as expected– and this will feature a group of actors and actresses who will play roles in the franchise several years before the television show takes place.

In addition, we now have more information on all-new novel, which will dive into some major details that fans will want to know. Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, set to be released on October 31, promises to be a thrilling addition to the Stranger Things franchise. This prequel novel delves deep into the backstory of Eddie Munson, a fan-favorite character introduced in Stranger Things season 4. Written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, who also contributes to the show’s development, the novel is set two years before the events of season 4, shedding light on the beloved high school metalhead and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast portrayed by Joseph Quinn.

The novel’s exclusive excerpt, provided by EW, offers fans a glimpse into Eddie’s early life and his profound connection to music. It introduces readers to a record producer named Paige, who provides Eddie and his band, Corroded Coffin, with an opportunity to chase their rock & roll dreams. In this poignant excerpt, we witness Eddie’s first experience in a recording studio, where he opens up to Paige about the pivotal role his late mother played in his passion for music, reports from the novel share.

Eddie’s mother, who hailed from Memphis, had introduced him to the world of music. She shared her love for it during their journey from Memphis to Hawkins, Indiana, a nine-hour drive. However, tragedy struck when Eddie was just six years old, as his mother fell ill and passed away. Eddie’s connection to music became a profound part of his life, with him expressing that, “This music takes you on an adventure, to another world where you’re, like, facing down demons. Traveling into the depths of hell. My mom’s music was plane tickets. I guess that makes my music a portal to another dimension.” These words hint at the deep emotional resonance that music holds for Eddie and foreshadow the intriguing story that Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus is set to unveil.

In addition to these two offerings, the Duffer Brothers have announced that they plan to make a spinoff television show based on the franchise, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

