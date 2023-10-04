Netflix Is Selling Off ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things is ending after five seasons of terrorizing the town of Hawkins, Indiana, and Netflix plans to make a little more money off it.

When Stranger Things was first released in 2016, it was still a comparative novelty for Netflix to produce original content. Despite that (or perhaps because), the Duffer Brothers show became a cultural phenomena, turning young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp into overnight stars and creating whole new careers for David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

‘Stranger Things’ Gets Larger

Since the first season, the cast of the show has steadily expanded, bringing in new stars like Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Priah Ferguson, and Jamie Campbell Bower and expanding the small town of Hawkins itself.

Netflix is already producing a prequel stage play in London titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will give us more backstory on the older characters of the show as well as allowing the studio to continue franchising the show.

The Duffer Brothers have confirmed at least one spinoff show is currently in development, and cast members have suggested that there might be even more in the works, including features that do not involve any existing characters or Hawkins itself.

Hawkins Memories

Stranger Things has always been a heavily merchandised show, with Netflix licensing rights to the name and imagery to everything from Funko Pops to special edition Monopoly board games to frozen pizza styled after the in-universe Surfer Boys parlor.

However, their newest piece of purchasable memorabilia has one thing going for it: it essentially is selling nostalgia for a fictional place and for a show that is not yet over.

Doctor Collector, partnered with Netflix, is selling a Stranger Things box set, subtitled Hawkins Memories Vecna’s Curse. The description of the item reads, “Immerse yourself in Stranger Things like you’ve never imagined. This box unveils over 50 unique items and memories collected by the heroes of Hawkins between 1983 and 1986, reminding us all that Strange Things happened there.”

According to a short promotional video, the unique items inside the box include items like Millie Bobby Brown in character as Eleven, a diary belonging to Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and patches with the logo of the Hellfire Club, the Dungeons & Dragons society headed by Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

The Future of Hawkins, Indiana

It seems very likely that when the much-delayed season 5 of Stranger Things finally ends, the Duffer Brothers will move away from the town where so much Mind Flaying has occurred. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have both indicated in interviews that they are ready for the show to finish, which is probably a strong indication of how people feel behind the scenes.

However, if you really need to remember Hawkins on your own, now you can.

Has Stranger Things been over-merchandised by Netflix? Give us your opinions via interdimensional portal or in the comments below!