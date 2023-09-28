Henry Cavill Is Finally James Bond

Henry Cavill is finally ready to become the world’s greatest espionage agent.

For years now, the former Superman actor has been a frontrunner to play James Bond, the British MI6 agent who has enthralled audiences since first created by author/real-life World War II spy Ian Fleming and most famously portrayed by Sean Connery in seven films.

Back in 2005, Henry Cavill was actually one of the final picks to play 007 in the reboot Casino Royale, only for producers to overrule director Martin Campbell and select Daniel Craig. The latter actor spent the next 16 years playing James Bond, finally bowing out with No Time to Die (2021).

In the meantime, Henry Cavill took on the role of Superman/Clark Kent in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, only to see his role increasingly sidelined until he bowed out with a brief cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2021). He also portrayed Geralt of Rivia in the mega-popular Netflix fantasy series The Witcher until he was recently replaced by Liam Hemsworth for unclear reasons.

For a brief moment, it seemed as though Henry Cavill was finally going to get to play spy in Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), the reboot of the popular James Bond-style 1964 television series. However, the movie bombed hard at the box office, and our dreams of Superman as Super-Spy were dashed once again.

But finally, Henry Cavill is getting the chance to one-up James Bond.

Henry Cavill and ‘Argylle’

The trailer for Argylle, the upcoming Matthew Vaughn spy thriller, has finally been released, and it turns out that Henry Cavill will be playing a James Bond analog in more ways than one.

It begins with Agent Argylle entering a very 007-like situation, doing a sexy dance with a mysterious woman played by Dua Lipa until it turns out to be a trap. Then it turns out he’s already ahead of the game (as is John Cena) until there is a third twist within the first 40 seconds.

The hook to Argylle turns out to be that it is not simply yet another James Bond knock-off movie but that Argylle himself is actually a fictional literary figure created by author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), much as Ian Fleming created 007.

However, it seems that Bryce Dallas Howard’s character has somehow predicted actual events in the world of espionage, and she is on the run alongside a real spy (Sam Rockwell). The film will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, and Ariana DeBose.

Henry Cavill’s New Franchise?

Reportedly, Argylle is intended to launch an entire Henry Cavill franchise, with at least three films in the works. Given that Cavill has recently lost two major franchises (not including Netflix’s Enola Holmes), it’s probably a good move for him to finally give up on James Bond and just do it his own way.

Could Argylle be the next 007 franchise? Is this Henry Cavill's next big break?