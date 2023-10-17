‘Stranger Things’ Star Says Hit Netflix Show Held Her Back

Stranger Things made Millie Bobby Brown one of the biggest stars in streaming television, but according to her, the Duffer Brothers show prevented her from doing what she actually wanted.

Netflix launched Stranger Things in 2016 as part of its early wave of original content, instantly becoming a breakout series from the streaming platform. The show made stars out of unknown young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink and revived the careers of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Matthew Modine.

More importantly, Stranger Things created an increasingly massive global franchise, with the Duffer Brothers confirmed to be in development for at least one spinoff show, a prequel stage play premiering in London’s West End, and every form of merchandise from collectible boxes to frozen pizza being sold to fans.

‘Stranger Things’ Senior Year

Without question, Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows of the streaming era as it enters its final season, but Millie Bobby Brown seems to feel that the show has actually held her back.

In a new profile with Glamour, Brown revealed that she was not sorry that the show was ending and is, in fact, very eager to be done, saying, “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here.”

The actress continued, “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Other Projects

It is unclear what projects Brown feels Stranger Things is preventing her from working on, but it certainly feels like a barely veiled statement that she is no longer interested in the show and wants out.

During the run of the show, Millie Bobby Brown also starred in the Enola Holmes series of films (also produced by Netflix), in which she portrays the younger sister of famed Victorian detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), so clearly, she had enough time to do that.

The actress also recently published her first novel, Nineteen Steps, a historical fiction based on her own family’s background, so there also appeared to be enough time to do that (though Brown has also been accused of using a ghostwriter to actually produce the book).

Next, she will be starring alongside Chris Pratt in the upcoming science fiction film The Electric State, and the fantasy adventure Damsel, both on Netflix. While she might be over Stranger Things, Netflix still has a lot riding on her.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Reportedly, the production of the final season of Stranger Things has been heavily delayed by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes and may not be released for over a year.

It certainly sounds like Millie Bobby Brown can’t wait.

Did Stranger Things hold back the career of Millie Bobby Brown or help her?