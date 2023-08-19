David Harbour Throws Shade at Marvel, Reveals More About ‘Thunderbolts’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone an unprecedented mutation since the end of Phase Three’s monumental success, Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Phases Four and Five have had the daunting task of living up to the hype of their record-breaking predecessors while starting on a nearly clean slate that concluded most of the major story arcs from the Infinity Saga. Unfortunately, these last two phases have rolled out inconsistent, CGI-bloated disappointments. It is now up to the ‘Merc with the Mouth’ and a ragtag team of former villains, the Thunderbolts, to redeem the MCU’s future.

Since the newly formed DC Universe (DCU) is still taking shape, Marvel Studios undoubtedly still holds the keys to the ‘superhero movie empire.’ However, due to dwindling financial returns and negative audience reviews, social media has thrown around the term, “superhero fatigue.” Phase Five has five more projects slated for a theatrical release — The Marvels, Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, Blade and Thunderbolts. Yet, many are concerned with their viability post-entertainment strikes.

This year has not been kind to Marvel as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion together will have cost Disney nearly $500 million. While Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has been the MCU’s primary triumph so far, The Marvels is not expected to bring in No Way Home-like box office numbers. Deadpool 3 is currently the most anticipated film for Marvel, but Thunderbolts has a growing expectation to be a cinematic standout as well.

The cast and concept art for Thunderbolts was first announced at the D23 Expo in 2022. Its revelation was met with an uproarious response as it was unlike anything Marvel has done yet. The movie would consist of an ensemble cast of former villains and anti-heroes brought together to ensure that “the ends do justify the means.” Then, when Harrison Ford was cast as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, it galvanized Marvel fans even further with the possibilities.

Marvel’s latest team of misfits will consist of the loveable, former Black Widow, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Ant-Man‘s matter-phasing villainess, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Black Widow‘s masked mimic, Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), the redemption-seeking super-soldiers, the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and U.S. Agent (Russell Wyatt), and lastly, the hilariously likeable, Red Guardian (David Harbour).

Recently, David Harbour divulged during an interview that the script for Thunderbolts is great. He stated that, “The script we have is really tight, and really great, and our director, Jake [Schreier] thinks it’s great.” Harbour continued to express that he hopes Marvel will not implement a rewrite halfway through production (like with Black Widow) because he likes that his character and Yelena will continue their characters’ journeys together from their previous film in this upcoming Marvel project.

The Stranger Things star’s comments are a valid concern considering that when most studios step into make changes, some of the first things to go are the non-action based, character developing subplots. Hopefully, this will not be the case when the former Soviet super-soldier reconnects with his adoptive daughter, Yelena. The expectations for Thunderbolts continues to build as viewers become more listless with the direction of the MCU.

Thunderbolts‘ production has been put on hiatus due to the Actors and Writers strike, but is still scheduled for a Winter 2024 release date.

Are you excited for Thunderbolts? What other villains should join the team?