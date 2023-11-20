James Gunn Casts ‘Superman: Legacy’s First Villain

With the strikes over, announcements are coming out left and right for various film projects. This includes Superman: Legacy, the first film in James Gunn’s interpretation of the DC Universe.

Currently, James Gunn is seen as a titan in superhero films. Not only did he direct and write Peacemaker (2022-present) and The Suicide Squad (2021), some of the most well-received projects in the DC Extended Universe, but he also wrote and directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy Films, the latter of which is the highest-grossing superhero film of 2023.

Now, along with Peter Safran, Gunn is in charge of the DC Universe at Warner Bros. This means that we’ll be moving away from the dark and grandiose tone of the Snyderverse and more toward humorous stories with a focus on emotions. And with Gunn’s first film, Superman: Legacy, moving along as scheduled, audiences have just been introduced to his first major villain.

James Gunn Has Brought in the DCU’s First Major Villain (We Think)

One thing that DC Comics will always have above Marvel is its wide array of villains. This includes iconic characters like The Joker, The Riddler, Brainiac, Doomsday, Darkseid, Lex Luthor, Ra’s al Ghul, The Penguin, Cheetah, Bane, Mr. Freeze, Gorilla Grodd, Captain Cold, Sinestro, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy.

However, James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy seems to be going in the opposite direction, with none of these beloved characters making an appearance. Instead, it has been revealed that Angela Spica, AKA The Engineer, will be the main villain of the film. This is particularly surprising because she is actually a hero with ties to a whole group of heroes called The Authority.

The Engineer will be played by María Gabriela De Faría, a Venezuelan actress most well-known for her performances in The Moodys (2019-2020) and Deadly Class (2020), a SyFy television series also based on a comic book. She later confirmed her casting on Instagram, saying, “Now you know why I’ve been working out so much. James Gunn made me a superhero.”

While De Faría is definitely an exciting choice, there is still confusion over The Engineer’s role as a villain, especially since Deadline stated she was a villain and De Faría refers to herself as a hero. Then again, don’t most villains believe they’re on the right side of things?

What Else Do We Know About ‘Superman: Legacy’?

While not much is known about the plot of Superman: Legacy, we do know a bit about the cast. And in true James Gunn fashion, there will be some obscure characters included among the DC mainstays.

Clark Kent/Superman will be played by David Corenswet, an actor most well-known for his performances in Hollywood (2020) and The Politician (2019-2020). Lois Lane will be played by Rachel Brosnahan, an award-winning actress famous for playing the titular character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023).

The Man of Steel and the Daily Planet’s best reporter will be joined by many obscure DC Comic characters, including Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Needless to say, this is shaping up to be an exciting interpretation of the most iconic superhero of all time. And with the film keeping its 2025 release date, it seems that everything is going according to plan.

What do you want to see in Superman: Legacy and James Gunn's DCU?