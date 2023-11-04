Zack Snyder Expands “Snyderverse” with R-Rated Animated Series

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) was a collection of movies riddled with missed possibilities. It became an infamous example of studio interference. Even though many critics and viewers may not have agreed with Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU, it still was a vision that needed to be seen through to the end or changed more gracefully. This experience has seemed to have galvanized Snyder as Netflix will allow him to create a new “Snyderverse” that will cover almost all streaming forms of media.

There is no denying that Zack Snyder is a polarizing filmmaker. Some movie lovers view him as genre-defining artist, like Coppola and Spielberg, while others believe he is a subpar storyteller that believes in style over substance. Either way, his continued career in the film industry is due to his uncanny perspective and visual style. Love him or hate him, people know a Snyder movie when they see it.

His breakout film was the sleeper hit of the zombie remake, Dawn of the Dead (2004). This success rolled into the global phenomenon of the Frank Miller classic graphic novel, 300 (2006). This movie catapulted his career into super stardom as fans loved his highly stylized visuals coupled with slow motion action sequences. They became his calling card in other films such as Watchmen (2009), Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010), and Sucker Punch (2011).

His continued partnership with Warner Bros. eventually allowed him to win the bid to resurrect America’s first superhero. Snyder crafted his own version of Superman with Man of Steel (2013), then Batman v. Superman (2016) and the Justice League (2017). Despite working with a world-renowned brand like DC with a passionate fanbase, the rollout for the DCEU was not a smooth one.

Nearly every DCEU movie involving Snyder was swarmed with bad reviews by critics and embittered fans. This made Warner Bros. uneasy as they soon sabotaged their relationship with Snyder. Executives hired Joss Whedon to initially finish Zack Snyder’s Justice League when he took bereavement leave. However, they ended up requesting Whedon to rewrite and reshoot a large portion of the movie. The film was an unmitigated disaster that was a cultural laughing stock to social media after its release. Snyder ended his collaboration with DC.

Snyder has transitioned from superhero franchises to fantasy space operas with his latest project. Rebel Moon will center around, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a growing leader of a band of refugees and castaways. She seeks to protect her people from an invading force, so she sets out on a quest to recruit fierce mercenaries to help defend her once peaceful kingdom. They must clash with a bloodthirsty army of intergalactic conquerors, known as Imperium.

The outspoken director seeks to build another expansive “Snyderverse” for Netflix this time. He stated, “I’m the gatekeeper for what’s possible. I’m the only one who knows where the whole story is going, and I do have it mapped all the way.” Snyder continued, “We’re doing a narrative podcast, an animated comic book, and an animated series. So you can start to understand the vastness of the mythology what we’ve been working on.”

Zack Snyder has claimed to have written a 450-page compendium that explained the entire [800 years of] lore of the world and its characters. The filmmaker also disclosed in a previous interview that, “The [Rebel Moon] director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so it’s a legitimate extended universe version. It is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career. I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to fight for in the past.”

Netflix must have full confidence in this franchise to greenlight a slate of projects, covering nearly every media platform for a project that has yet to be seen. Even so, the ever-expanding world into this gritty, brutal sci-fi epic is expected to enthrall viewers. Critics have already labeled Rebel Moon a Rated-R Star Wars that will feature heavy violence, profanity, sex and assumedly lots of slow motion. Its spinoffs are expected to showcase the same thing.

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is due to premiere on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Then, Rebel Moon: Part 2 – The Scargiver is set to be released April 19, 2024.

What do you think of Zack Snyder’s comments? Is he getting ahead of himself before the movie’s debut?