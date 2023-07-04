‘Rebel Moon’ is New Snyderverse Epic Set to take on Star Wars

The galaxy far, far away that Star Wars fans knew and loved changed indefinitely in October 2012 when Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Soon afterwards, a flurry of potential story pitches came through the pipeline. Guillermo Del Toro pushed for a Jabba the Hut “mafia” story in the vein of The Godfather to James Mangold pursuing a more violent blaster-slinging Boba Fett film. While a few became a reality like John Kroll’s pitch for Rogue One and Lawrence Kasdan’s concept for a Han Solo origin story (minus the switching of thematic tone and directors), Zack Snyder’s vision of a darker, R-rated Star Wars story was “Order 66-ed.”

Even though Snyder could not use the Force to convince Disney of his story, Netflix chose to invest in the passionate filmmaker with these newly released images that showcase his vision. Rebel Moon will center around, Kora (Sofia Boutella), who is the growing leader of a band of refugees and castaways that seeks to protect her people from an invading force. She is sent on a quest to recruit fierce mercenaries that will defend her once peaceful kingdom from a dastardly army of intergalactic conquerors, known as Imperium. There have not been many additional updates on who other characters will play, but has a cast of esteemed actors like Anthony Hopkins, Charlie Hunnam, and Djimon Hounsou.

Zack Snyder may be a polarizing director for many movie-lovers, but there is no denying his unique perspective on his projects. He created his own version of Superman in Man of Steel and the Justice League, constructed a series of surreal, visually stunning realities with his original film, Sucker Punch and orchestrated a cinematic zombie-verse with the Army of the Dead franchise.

The Batman v Superman director seeks to build another expansive universe for Netflix with Rebel Moon, which will be broken up into two films. Snyder originally wrote a 450-page compendium that explained the entire lore of the world and its characters. He expressed he has a growing timeline of events that will extend pass the two current movies as well. This ever-expanding world to this dark, brutal sci-fi epic hopes to enthrall viewers with their versions of eye-catching planets, sleek-looking spaceships, imposing tyrannical foes, distinctive alien species, endearing robots, and unlikely heroes thrust into greatness.

This formula is not original in the slightest, but Snyder is not seeking to “reinvent the wheel” with his cinematic endeavors. He is taking elements people know and revamping them to tell a story that will captivate viewers who also enjoy ‘space operas.’ Star Wars may have established a monopoly on the genre, but Netflix must think the “House of Snyder” is capable of supplanting the “House of Lucas” as evidenced by their financial investment in his vision. Rebel Moon is due to premiere December 22, 2023.

What do you think of the new stills from Rebel Moon? Are you excited to see it?