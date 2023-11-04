Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Flash in New Commercial

Warner Bros. introduced a new generation to the first DC Comics-inspired cinematic universe called the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) back in 2014. While these versions have dominated pop culture for 10 years, it can be easy to overlook the other cinematic reimaginings of these characters throughout the years. Ryan Reynolds may be known best for playing Marvel’s Deadpool, but his most infamous superhero debut was as Green Lantern. The DC veteran has now divulged his favorite portrayal of the Scarlet Speedster, The Flash.

DC superhero movies ruled the box office long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They have ranged from celebrated masterpieces to cheesy dumpster fires. The original superhero blockbuster was the classic Richard Donner’s Superman (1978). It abandoned the traditional campy take on comic book characters to present a captivating epic starring the first ever superhero.

The return of the superhero blockbuster was then heralded by Tim Burton’s Batman in 1989. This film was a massive success for Warner Bros., which prompted the hit 1992 sequel. However, due to creative differences, Burton and Michael Keaton walked away from the third installment. This led to two of the most notoriously ill-received superhero movies, Batman Forever (1995) and Batman & Robin (1997). These sequels were so endlessly mocked that even the director, Joel Schumacher apologized to fans for the final outcome.

This marked a “Dark Ages” period for DC film adaptations that continued with 2004’s Catwoman. The movie was so universally ridiculed that it went on to win seven Razzie Awards, tying records with other legendary flops such as Showgirls (1995), Battlefield Earth (2000) and I Know Who Killed Me (2007).

However, DC’s poor reputation changed a year later with the premiere of Batman Begins. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy became colossal achievement both critically and financially for the DC brand. It cemented Nolan as a ‘must-see’ filmmaker, immortalized the legacy of Heath Ledger with his Oscar-winning performance as the Joker, and legitimatized the comic book movie genre as serious cinematic art. The trilogy went on to gross $2.5 billion worldwide and became a permanent fixture in the cultural zeitgeist.

Future possibilities were endless for DC, so Warner Bros. chose to green light a movie for a hero that had never been seen in theaters — Green Lantern. The studio had theoretically set up the movie for success. They hired renowned filmmaker Martin Campbell (The Mask of Zorro, Casino Royale) with screenwriters Michael Green (Heroes, Smallville), Marc Guggenheim (Green Lantern: Emerald Knights) and Greg Berlanti, the future godfather of the CW’s DC TV universe. It also had a stellar cast with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Mark Strong and Taika Waititi.

Due to constant studio interference, Green Lantern was a cosmic failure according to critics, fans and box office returns. Even with the its everlasting humiliation, Reynolds owned up to the movie’s failings and joined in with the fans over its hilarious infamy. A wide-scale disaster such as this could have easily torpedoed an actor’s career, but Reynolds has gone to even more illustrious fame, both in film and business.

In addition to co-founding Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile, he has now become the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) for MNTN Performance TV. This agency offers incites into new consumer trends by tracking the performance of TV ads and site visits so that companies do not have to spam potential buyers with ads that do not apply to them. Reynolds is a brilliant presenter and chose to invite his favorite Crimson Comet to promote this new endeavor.

MNTN is so committed to delivering strong performance to advertisers, even our Chief Performance Officer’s name is Seymour Roas. pic.twitter.com/GltHQAGwDa — MNTN (@weareMNTN) November 1, 2023

The commercial presented a delightful interaction between Reynolds and Grant Gustin, who is best known for playing The Flash on the CW network. Gustin appeared to have been playing a MNTN employee, “Seymour Roas,” but in typical “meta” fashion, Reynolds continued to use keywords to imply that he was The Flash. The commercial ends with Reynolds declaring, “You’ll always be my Barry,” with Roas responding, “You’ll always be my Hal.”

This was a cheeky reference to Gustin’s portrayal as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash while Reynolds played Hal Jordan in the disastrous Green Lantern. They both shared a moment that was equal parts funny and charming. It must be shocking to some that Ezra Miller was not chosen, but either way, it let fans know that Grant Gustin is THE Flash to the celebrated A-lister. As for the future of DC Studios, it is at the threshold of a potential renaissance period with the new DC Universe (DCU), so once more, the possibilities are endless for these iconic characters.

What did you think of Ryan Reynolds and Grant Gustin’s banter? Is Gustin your favorite Flash? Should he replace Ezra Miller in the DCU?