New ‘Zorro’ Moves Forward Without Banderas in New Trailer

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has continued to dominate the box office and pop culture, it is easy to forget that comic book movies have had varying success rates in the entertainment industry. While the most notable accomplishments of the modern era were inspired by classic superheroes like Superman (1978), Batman (1989), X-Men (2000), and Spider-Man (2002), one of the first unsuspecting comic book characters to captivate viewers for a century is back with a new reboot about the masked swordsman, Zorro.

Every Zorro adaptation has been inspired by Johnston McCulley’s pulp fiction comic creation from 1919. The success of the character was a reflection of the culture. Since Zorro’s debut came during WWI there was a need for a hero who helped the downtrodden. This was a popular premise that would become relevant to the chaos of world events at the time. Zorro was a wealthy Spanish aristocrat named Don Diego de la Vega, who defended his defenseless villagers from the corrupt governor and his henchmen.

Zorro would actually become one of the first comic books about a masked avenger to be adapted to film. The swashbuckling adventures of Zorro would become a global sensation as superstar silent film actor, Douglas Fairbanks, donned the mask as “The Fox” in 1920’s The Mark of Zorro. His impact would become so significant that his mythology would inspire two future legends — Walt Disney and Batman co-creator, Bob Kane.

Although Zorro’s lore would be repurposed to create another pop culture icon in DC Comics’ Batman, the benevolent man in black would not have a massive renaissance until 1957 when Walt Disney would acquire the rights to the character to make his hit TV series. Its popularity would prompt Disney to release two follow-up films, The Sign of Zorro (1958) and Zorro, the Avenger (1959). Both failed to maintain the hero’s relevancy and Disney would give up the rights in 1967.

There were a few attempts to cash off this distinguished intellectual property throughout the decades. A 1974 TV movie, The Mark of Zorro and the parody comedy, Zorro: The Gay Blade (1981) were moderate successes. Yet, none had the same amount of profitability and acclaim until the blockbuster reboot, The Mask of Zorro (1998).

Renowned director, Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), helmed this refreshingly charming reimagining that starred Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones as it raked in $250 million at the box office. Even though the 2005 sequel did not meet financial expectations, the franchise would still reinvigorate a new generation of fans.

The 17-year cinematic return of the black-cladded renegade has finally arrived as Secuoya Studios dropped its first teaser trailer for this long-awaited reboot. This new iteration will be a completely new retelling as Don Diego regains the mantle of the hero as he protects the citizens of Los Angeles in 1834. It will be a 10-episode action series spoken in Spanish for ultimate authenticity.

A premiere screening for Zorro with a Q&A is scheduled to launch at Mipcom, the international film event on October 15, 2023. Amazon Prime Video has purchased the series for distribution. The new Zorro has been described as a “bold adaptation which will provide a good mix of action, adventure, and uplifting moments.”

Prime Video has not yet announced a premiere date for Zorro.

What do you think of this new reboot? Will it bother English speaking audiences that it is all in Spanish or have viewers become accustomed to international projects?