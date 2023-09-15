Hugh Jackman Will Be the MCU’s Wolverine, Report Says

Hugh Jackman has been Logan/Wolverine for decades and Marvel may have found a way to keep the actor around for a few more movies.

Everyone knows that the X-Men franchise was a special thing. Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellan, and others made those movies special and while it may have had a convoluted storyline, the X-Men movies never failed to keep fans engaged. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe grew bigger, mutants weren’t popping up in Kevin Feige’s universe because of one simple fact.

Fox owned the rights. That meant that while Chris Evans’s Captain America was working with the Avengers, there was no hope that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch could be a mutant and set up the X-Men’s debut because movie rights weren’t going to allow Marvel to get Fox to hand over their prized super hero team.

Eventually, talks with Disney and Fox did lead to the House of Mouse acquiring Fox and gaining the rights to the X-Men, but that was years ago, and for some reason, the X-Men haven’t shown up. Marvel Studios has confirmed that mutants are joining the MCU at one point, but no one knows when to expect them. The mutants will eventually join before Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), but how will the MCU fit them in?

Fans have been wondering how Marvel will do this, and frankly, there’s no good way for Marvel to explain why the mutants are suddenly in the MCU. It was cool when Ms. Marvel was considered a mutant, but what does that mean for the MCU? Mutants are suddenly here, but no one has explained what to expect, which is frustrating.

Hugh Jackman, on the other hand, will be joining the MCU for Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 (2024). Shawn Levy has confirmed that the movie will be a must-watch for fans of Jackman’s Wolverine because the chemistry between the two actors is phenomenal. According to one insider, Hugh Jackman’s future in the MCU won’t end with Deadpool 3 as the actor is slated to be the MCU’s Wolverine until Marvel finds his replacement after Avengers: Secret Wars:

The MCU Wolverine at least until the end of Secret Wars is gonna be Hugh Jackman

If this happens, there’s a good chance the X-Men cast in Avengers: Secret Wars will be from the Fox franchise. This would make sense after Deadpool 3 is rumored to have portions of the Fox universe building the battleworld that is used in Secret Wars. It will be curious to see how Wolverine fits into the epic Avengers movie and what will happen to the X-Men.

While their role could be limited, it’s clear that the X-Men crew from the Fox movies would be great to work alongside other actors from the MCU, making the Marvel franchise feel more interconnected than ever before. It’s also hard to imagine someone else replacing Hugh Jackman since he has starred as the character for over 20 years.

