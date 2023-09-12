MCU Fans Will Riot, ‘Deadpool 3’ Will Reportedly Ruin the MCU For Millions

Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 (2024) might be a huge team-up movie uniting Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the film will reportedly leave millions not able to watch the pivotal movie.

Not only is Deadpool 3 introducing Deadpool into the MCU, but it’s also going to finally set up some major things for Avengers: Secret Wars (2027), the epic finale to the Multiverse Saga. While Phase Five has started off with a rocky start with movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) disappointing fans with bad visual effects, it’s no surprise that Marvel is struggling to keep the same excitement fans had for the Infinity Saga.

Even though the MCU hasn’t released amazing projects recently — James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) being the exception — Shawn Levy is promising big things. The director for the upcoming MCU movie revealed in an interview that the movie is more grounded because digital sets aren’t being used primarily, and the story being told is something all fans want to see.

While most fans are eager to go to the theaters to watch this movie, Shawn Levy does confirm that the film is what all Deadpool fans want to hear. It’s for sure R-rated, meaning that kids probably shouldn’t watch this movie. Normally, that wouldn’t matter, but Deadpool 3 is reportedly setting up Avengers: Secret Wars, so this is actually vital to the MCU’s future. Reports have claimed that big names like Daniel Radcliffe and other stars will be involved in the movie as it will explore other Fox franchises.

Families aren’t going to take their kids to see a super hero who will constantly swear and turn their enemies into mangled corpses. Nudity is also something that Deadpool movies have done, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Levy and Reynolds convinced Disney to allow this in the upcoming movie. With all of this, families aren’t going to see Deadpool 3, but the movie will be pivotal to setting up the Multiverse Saga, which is kind of a huge problem.

While fans are happy that Disney is finally making some bold moves, families will definitely share their disappointment. With the Avengers getting two movies in the next few years and no one knowing who is on the super hero team leaves fans confused about what direction the Multiverse Saga is going because any details for fans before Secret Wars are vital and it’s a shame that millions of viewers will probably skip this film.

Do you think Deadpool 3 should set up Secret Wars? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments below!