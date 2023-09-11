After Abandoning MCU, Disney Brings $250 Million Star Back

Major rumblings are happening across the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the ongoing strikes take place in Hollywood.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) comprises distinct phases, with the first three, known as the Infinity Saga, centered on the battle against Thanos, notably concluding with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Phase 4 has brought expansion and innovation, including multiverses and streaming series like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

However, Phase 4 has been met with mixed reviews compared to the generally well-received Infinity Saga. Projects like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), She-Hulk (2022), and Eternals (2021) faced criticism, while Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and Loki earned acclaim.

Surprisingly, three of the last few Marvel Studios projects– Eternals, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Secret Invasion– have been labeled Rotten on Rotten Tomatoes. Secret Invasion is the first Disney+ series to receive this rating, with critics and audiences noting pacing issues and a scaled-down narrative.

Fans have expressed a preference for familiar characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Spider-Man, even as Disney introduces new superheroes. Revisiting iconic characters might be a potential solution to the MCU’s recent challenges, but it remains to be seen if Phase 6 will embrace this approach. As a matter of fact, the expectation is that Disney will continue to abandon what has worked in the MCU for the past decade-plus and, instead, continue to focus on stories that many fans simply don’t care to see in theaters.

As Disney contemplates what to do next, it seems that they may be reaching back out to one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, a celebrity whose net worth is labeled more than $250 million.

It appears that Galactus won’t be the sole formidable threat in the MCU, as there’s been a buzz about Denzel Washington being approached for the role of Dormammu, the antagonist in the upcoming Doctor Strange 3. According to reports from GFR, this offer was made before the SAG-AFTRA strike, indicating Marvel’s strong interest in Washington for the character. Interestingly, Sam Raimi, the director of the forthcoming threequel, has a personal connection with Denzel Washington, which has piqued the actor’s enthusiasm for the role, despite previously declining the part of Galactus in Fantastic Four.

While this potential collaboration between Sam Raimi and Denzel Washington would mark their first venture together on screen, it’s worth noting that they share a close friendship in real life, which could enhance their creative synergy.

For those who recall the events of 2016’s Doctor Strange, there might be some confusion regarding Dormammu’s role. While Mads Mikkelsen’s Kaecillius served as the primary antagonist throughout most of the film, the true menace was Dormammu, whom the sorcerer aimed to summon to Earth. Dormammu’s appearance at the film’s climax was limited to a massive, disembodied face, with both the facial capture and voice acting provided by Benedict Cumberbatch, who portrayed the titular hero. This casting decision added an intriguing layer to Dormammu’s character and set the stage for potential changes in Doctor Strange 3, with Denzel Washington taking on the role.

It’s important to keep in mind that this report isn’t confirmed and hasn’t been made official by Disney. However, it would be interesting to see Denzel Washington make his way to the MCU and to see if he could potentially uplift the Doctor Strange franchise by playing a lead villain.

