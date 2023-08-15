Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange 3’ Reboots ‘Avengers’ Franchise, Report Says

Doctor Strange has a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will set up a new Avengers franchise that Marvel fans might not be prepared for.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange isn’t going anywhere. If anything, fans should expect to see more of the actor in the MCU because Kevin Feige and co. are reportedly turning him into the new leader of the Avengers. The Multiverse Saga is leading towards one thing. Kang vs. the Avengers. Fans are ready for Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) to finally tell this story where the Council of Kangs will fight the new Avengers, but it isn’t so easy.

According to some reports, Doctor Strange will set up Avengers 5 after fans finally understand why the hero is dangerous to the Multiverse. In Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), the Illuminati claim that Strange is the most dangerous person because of incursions. They only happen when the universe is thrown out of balance, and then the universe destroys itself. Some people inside the MCU blame Strange and his variants for several of the incursions.

Shockingly, Doctor Strange 3 might happen before Avengers 5 sets up the threat of Kang the Conqueror and explains what is at stake if the Council of Kangs wins. The Cosmic Circus share that Marvel Studios is looking into adapting “Time Runs Out,” a comic event focused on saving the Multiverse from imminent destruction. Fans know that Clea (Charlize Theron) appears at the end of the Doctor Strange sequel to get help from Strange to fix the incursion he starts.

The report continues that Doctor Strange 3 will pick up where the sequel ended and bring Strange to meet the Black Priests, a group dedicated to saving the Multiverse. They will explain that Strange and his variants are always around when incursions happen, and if he can prevent that, the Multiverse would be safer, but the Council of Kangs is also destroying universes left and right.

Doctor Strange 3 will reportedly focus on Strange saving one universe and setting up the events of Kang Dynasty since Strange is now aware of what he must do to save the Multiverse, and that’s why he will bring the Avengers back together before the Council of Kangs arrives. Earlier reports indicate that a lot of the marketing would be Strange vs. Kang, and this would make sense because Strange could be the one person who could stop the villain.

From Kang’s perspective, he is saving the Multiverse, and the last person stopping him are Doctor Strange and his variants. Without them, Kang can forge the Multiverse into whatever shape he wants and rule the Multiverse. The only problem is that the report shares that the Multiverse is dying, and Kang doesn’t understand that he is responsible for it. If anything of this comes true, it could be a great new chapter for the MCU, but the biggest issue would be getting Doctor Strange 3 made before Kang Dynasty.

Marvel hasn’t officially announced the movie, but they have confirmed that Cumberbatch will return, so if they plan to make Doctor Strange 3 before Kang Dynasty, the clock is ticking, and work for the movie would have to start right after the strikes.

Do you think Doctor Strange 3 will happen before Avengers 5? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!