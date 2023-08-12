Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Set To Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Out with one pop star, in with the next. Fresh off reports that Harry Styles is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new reports suggest that Taylor Swift could be joining the franchise instead.

What started with Iron Man (2008) has launched the MCU into a fully-fledged cinematic phenomenon. While the franchise may be on shaky ground in recent months – shoutout to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Secret Invasion – it remains a powerful force at the box office, thanks in no small part to the stars that power its movies.

Those who join the MCU are ensured big paychecks – and huge exposure. The likes of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain America), and Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) have become household names thanks to their presence in the MCU.

Then there are those whose star power was well-established long before their time in the MCU. Marvel made headlines when it cast former One Direction singer Harry Styles in a small cameo role as Eros in Eternals (2021), marking only the second big-screen role of his acting career.

What was supposed to kickstart a longer stint in the MCU was swiftly cut short. Reports emerged earlier this week that Styles has been axed from Marvel as part of restructuring the franchise’s future – one that focuses on quality over quantity.

However, it seems like there’s still plenty of space for pop stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to rumors from The Disinsider, Taylor Swift may be making a cameo in the upcoming Deadpool 3 (2024) as Dazzler.

Dazzler – also known as Alison Blaire – is a mutant with the ability to convert sound into light and energy. The resemblances between her and Swift are undeniable. Both are accomplished singers with long blonde hair, blue eyes, and tall stature.

For now, there’s no official confirmation from Marvel on Swift’s appearance in the film. Her rumored cameo joins a long list of other actors said to be appearing in the film, such as Taron Egerton as a variant of Wolverine, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch), Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Halle Berry as Storm, Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Famke Jensen as Jean Grey.

Swift’s cameo wouldn’t mark her first step into acting. The singer – who’s currently in the midst of her worldwide, billion-dollar Eras Tour – has previously appeared in the likes of The Giver (2014), Valentine’s Day (2010), Cats (2019), and Amsterdam (2022).

Perhaps adding validity to the rumor, Swift is also good friends with Ryan Reynolds – AKA Deadpool himself – as well as his wife and former Green Lantern (2011) co-star, Blake Lively. In fact, Swift previously borrowed a genuine Deadpool suit from Reynolds for a Halloween costume.

While we’ll have to wait and see whether Swift is in the film (as well as the long list of other theoretical stars making a cameo), she’s definitely a solid casting choice for Dazzler. Deadpool 3 is released on May 3, 2024.

Would you like to see Taylor Swift join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!